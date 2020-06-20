ESPN Names Von Miller Broncos' MVP of the Last Decade

It's that time on the NFL calendar when writers and content creators in the digital media realm really have to dig deep. Even without the pandemic, June 20 would mark the beginning of the six-week vacation NFL players get before returning to kick off the season in earnest in training camp.

That six-week window is traditionally the hardest stretch on the NFL calendar to come up with creative stories. It's a great time for lists, though, and roster breakdowns. The problem is, we've all been doing that since March as a result of there being no Organized Team Activities.

ESPN's answer? Release an All-Decade Team list for this past 10-year stretch in the NFL. Going division-by-division, ESPN revealed each team's MVP for the decade, as well as a the AFC West's actual All-Decade Team.

Despite the hard times on the back-end of this past decade, it was a prolific 10-year stretch for the Broncos. And it all started with the team's wise decision to select Von Miller with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2011 draft.

Jeff Legwold selected Miller as the Broncos' MVP for this past decade. Here's what Legwold said:

Von Miller, LB

Years with team: 2011-present

The Broncos won five division titles during the decade, went to two Super Bowls and won Super Bowl 50, so there are plenty of candidates to be the team's player of the 2010s -- but Miller simply rose above in performance and number of games played. The Broncos' first-round pick in 2011 -- No. 2 overall -- was an eight-time Pro Bowl selection in the 2010s, a three-time first-team All-Pro and Super Bowl 50 MVP. He had 106 sacks in the decade, with seven years with at least 10 sacks, to go with 26 forced fumbles. He has been a centerpiece of a defense that in 2015 was one of the best of the Super Bowl era. And he did it all with five different defensive coordinators and four head coaches.

Honorable mention: Demaryius Thomas, WR, 2010-18. A crowded field here, with a huge nod to cornerback Chris Harris Jr., who arrived as an undrafted rookie in 2011 and went to four Pro Bowls while leading the team in interceptions in the 2010s with 20. Also, Peyton Manning's four seasons were historic at every level. But Thomas, a first-round pick in 2010, had five consecutive seasons with at least 90 receptions and should be a Ring of Famer for the franchise.

It would be impossible to argue for any other Bronco being named the team's MVP over that stretch. Even Manning, whose four-year reign represented an unprecedented run in Broncos' history, wasn't around long enough to unseat Miller as the MVP.

Thomas is a distant second, but don't take that to mean that he wasn't deserving. He was a lynchpin for the Broncos, helping to berth the Tim Tebow miracle season and shepherding Manning into his new Mile High digs in 2012.

Harris, Jr. is deserving also of honorable mention. Weaned and reared by Champ Bailey, Harris, Jr. now has a viable argument to be considered the second-best cornerback in team history over Louis Wright. I'll let our readers debate Wright vs. Harris, Jr.

As for the AFC West All-Decade Team as voted on by ESPN's staff writers, here it is:

OFFENSE

QB: Peyton Manning, Broncos, 2012-15

RB: Jamaal Charles, Chiefs, 2008-16

LT: Ryan Clady Broncos, 2008-14

LG: Kelechi Osemele, Raiders, 2016-18

C: Rodney Hudson, Chiefs, 2011-2014; Raiders, 2016-19

RG: Louis Vasquez, Chargers, 2009-12; Broncos, 2013-15

RT: Mitchell Schwartz, Chiefs, 2016-19

TE: Travis Kelce, Chiefs, 2013-19

WR: Demaryius Thomas, Broncos, 2010-18

WR: Keenan Allen, Chargers, 2013-19

WR: Emmanuel Sanders, Broncos, 2014-19

Analysis: Patrick Mahomes had two blazing years to close out the decade but it wasn't enough to unseat Manning as the QB of note in the Division. Five Broncos make the list offensively, which is very fitting and fair.

DEFENSE

DE: Melvin Ingram III, Chargers, 2012-19

DT: Corey Liuget, Chargers, 2011-18

DT: Chris Jones, Chiefs, 2016-19

DE: Khalil Mack, Raiders, 2014-17

LB: Von Miller, Broncos, 2011-19

LB: Justin Houston, Chiefs, 2011-18

LB: Derrick Johnson, Chiefs, 2005-17

CB: Chris Harris, Jr., Broncos, 2011-19

CB: Aqib Talib, Broncos, 2014-17

S: Eric Berry, Chiefs, 2010-18

S: Eric Weddle, Chargers, 2007-2015

Analysis: ESPN found a way to sneak Ingram onto this team by categorizing him as a defensive end, which pushed the more deserving Derek Wolfe off the roster. Ingram maybe had more accolades but he was an edge rusher, whereas Wolfe was as consistent as it got as a 5-tech DE and contributed to a World Championship. Otherwise, this is spot on.

SPECIAL TEAMS

KR: Knile Davis, Chiefs, 2013-16

PR: Tyreek Hill, Chiefs, 2016-19

K: Sebastian Janikowski, Raiders, 2000-17

P: Dustin Colquitt, Chiefs, 2005-19

Analysis: Other than Matt Prater, it's hard to argue for any Bronco making this list. Maybe Trindon Holliday but he was too short-lived in the Division.

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen and @MileHighHuddle.