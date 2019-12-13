Mile High Huddle
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

Miller on Broncos QB Drew Lock: 'He's a Rockstar in the Making'

Chad Jensen

Anyone who's spent time in the same room as Drew Lock will say that he has 'it'. I call it that QB1 charisma. That X-factor. 

The ability to light up and control a room. In today's media landscape, especially with how massive the NFL has become, it's a prerequisite for a 'franchise QB' to possess that type of juice. Lock has it in spades. 

It can be deduced not only by his comportment during pressers or interviews, but also in how he plays on the field. That confidence and swagger come out in his play and it's infectious, trickling down to the other players by some kind of football osmosis. 

It's only been a two-game sample size for Lock as the starting quarterback of the Denver Broncos, but he's already made a big impression on his veteran teammates. A guy like Von Miller has seen almost everything the NFL has to throw at a player. 

Miller has been around for the Tim Tebow hype, the sustained Peyton Manning success, a World Championship in which he was named the MVP of the game, and of course, the last three-plus seasons of ineptitude at the quarterback position. He sees something different in Lock, though, even if it's still in potentia. 

"He’s just a beast," Miller said on Thursday. "He’s a rock star, like I said before, in the making.”

What happens next for the Broncos and Drew Lock? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

What Miller said before, following the Broncos' 38-24 shellacking of the Texans, was that Lock was a "f**king rock star". The pass rusher dialed it back a little bit four days later, qualifying it with "in the making". 

"Quarterbacks, I’ve been around a lot of them," Miller said. "I’ve been around a lot of good ones, and they’ve just got this glow about them. Drew definitely has that. He gets along with everybody in the locker room. He’s just a cool guy. The moment is never too big for him. He’s confident enough to make every throw. All the quarterbacks that make it to the National Football League have some talent. You wouldn’t make it this far if you didn’t have some talent and if you weren’t the man before in your past football career. He definitely has all those attributes."

Sure, all QBs in the NFL have at some point been "the man" at a previous stop, especially at the high school or collegiate level. And any QB playing in the league has talent, no doubt. 

But there are only a handful of bonafide franchise QBs. The Broncos are hopeful they've finally got one. 

The omens and harbingers appear to be hinting in that direction. From Lock's historic first two starts, to his record-breaking road debut in Houston, to the fact that he's the No. 7 QB to start for the Broncos post-Manning, the football stars are aligning. 

The kid just has to keep going out there each week and proving it on the grass. Lock's mission between now and season's end is to leave no doubt. 

No doubt in the minds of his teammates, coaches and front office that he should be the man heading into 2020, which would allow the Broncos to finally take their eye of pursuing a QB solution and start building a roster around a truly dynamic signal-caller with an almost limitless ceiling. 

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen and @MileHighHuddle.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Broncos at Texans Open Thread/Live Blog | Week 14

Chad Jensen

Log in and join the in-game discussion as we live-blog DENvsHOU. Can Drew Lock get two straight wins?

Broncos 2020 Offseason Plan to Build the Nest Around Lock & Return to Competitive Form

Erick Trickel

This is how the Broncos turn the ship around and compete for the playoffs in 2020

Scangarello: Lock's ‘Excellent, Innate Pocket Feel’ has Helped Broncos' O-Line

Chad Jensen

Turns out, having a dynamic quarterback helps a team's offensive line. Who would have thunk it?

Elway Reveals What Implications can be Drawn From Drew Lock's Emergence

Chad Jensen

The Broncos front-office czar shared his true thoughts on Drew Lock's emergence over the last two weeks.

Elway on Kareem Jackson: Broncos Were 'Surprised to See Houston Let Him Go'

KeithCummings

The Broncos aren't going to look the Kareem Jackson gift-horse in the mouth.

How RG Austin Schlottmann Helped Elevate Broncos O-Line in Week 14

Erick Trickel

Austin Schlottmann was surprisingly good in his debut start in place of Ronald Leary vs. Houston.

Fangio Reveals What he Needs to See From Drew Lock This Week at Arrowhead

Chad Jensen

If Drew Lock is going to out-duel another marquee quarterback on the road, this time, the reigning MVP at Arrowhead Stadium, Vic Fangio needs to see one aspect of his game change

Justin Simmons Named Broncos Walter Payton Man of the Year

Chad Jensen

The fourth-year safety was recognized by his team for his efforts in the Denver community.

Here's why Broncos OLB Jeremiah Attaochu has Grown on Coach Fangio

Erick Trickel

Don't look now, but the Broncos seem to have uncovered yet another pass-rushing diamond in the rough.

Drew Lock Earns Unquestioned 2020 Starting Job with Statement Win over Texans

Zack Kelberman

There should be no doubt in the minds of the Broncos' brass about Drew Lock being the guy in 2020.