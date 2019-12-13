Miller on Broncos QB Drew Lock: 'He's a Rockstar in the Making'

Anyone who's spent time in the same room as Drew Lock will say that he has 'it'. I call it that QB1 charisma. That X-factor.

The ability to light up and control a room. In today's media landscape, especially with how massive the NFL has become, it's a prerequisite for a 'franchise QB' to possess that type of juice. Lock has it in spades.

It can be deduced not only by his comportment during pressers or interviews, but also in how he plays on the field. That confidence and swagger come out in his play and it's infectious, trickling down to the other players by some kind of football osmosis.

It's only been a two-game sample size for Lock as the starting quarterback of the Denver Broncos, but he's already made a big impression on his veteran teammates. A guy like Von Miller has seen almost everything the NFL has to throw at a player.

Miller has been around for the Tim Tebow hype, the sustained Peyton Manning success, a World Championship in which he was named the MVP of the game, and of course, the last three-plus seasons of ineptitude at the quarterback position. He sees something different in Lock, though, even if it's still in potentia.

"He’s just a beast," Miller said on Thursday. "He’s a rock star, like I said before, in the making.”

What Miller said before, following the Broncos' 38-24 shellacking of the Texans, was that Lock was a "f**king rock star". The pass rusher dialed it back a little bit four days later, qualifying it with "in the making".

"Quarterbacks, I’ve been around a lot of them," Miller said. "I’ve been around a lot of good ones, and they’ve just got this glow about them. Drew definitely has that. He gets along with everybody in the locker room. He’s just a cool guy. The moment is never too big for him. He’s confident enough to make every throw. All the quarterbacks that make it to the National Football League have some talent. You wouldn’t make it this far if you didn’t have some talent and if you weren’t the man before in your past football career. He definitely has all those attributes."

Sure, all QBs in the NFL have at some point been "the man" at a previous stop, especially at the high school or collegiate level. And any QB playing in the league has talent, no doubt.

But there are only a handful of bonafide franchise QBs. The Broncos are hopeful they've finally got one.

The omens and harbingers appear to be hinting in that direction. From Lock's historic first two starts, to his record-breaking road debut in Houston, to the fact that he's the No. 7 QB to start for the Broncos post-Manning, the football stars are aligning.

The kid just has to keep going out there each week and proving it on the grass. Lock's mission between now and season's end is to leave no doubt.

No doubt in the minds of his teammates, coaches and front office that he should be the man heading into 2020, which would allow the Broncos to finally take their eye of pursuing a QB solution and start building a roster around a truly dynamic signal-caller with an almost limitless ceiling.

