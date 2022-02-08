Skip to main content

Von Miller Sends Message to Broncos Country: 'I'll Always Have Orange & Blue in My Blood'

Could Von Miller's Super Bowl message to Broncos fans signal a return to Mile High?

Even the slightest glimmer of hope can lead fans into the belief that an unlikely reunion could happen. Denver Broncos fans were upset when franchise icon Von Miller was traded away to the Los Angeles Rams mid-season which signaled the end of a successful run with the team.

Living in the harsh business world of the NFL reduced Von and many Broncos fans to tears when he headed West in search of another ring, but on account of him being a free agent at season's end, some flickering hopes of No. 58 returning to finish his career in the Orange and Blue remain alive.

On Monday, Miller engaged with the media ahead of Super Bowl 56 as he attempts to grab hold of another World Championship, albeit in unfamiliar colors. His thoughts almost effortlessly returned to the deep love and affinity he has with Broncos Country.

“I’ll always have Orange and Blue in my blood,” Miller said. “I’ll always be a Coloradan. You know I didn’t want to leave, I got traded. If it was up to me, I’d still be in Denver trying to figure it out. I’ll always be a Denver Bronco—forever!”

In essence, Miller could have played the hurt veteran player card on his way out the door, but instead, he has always remained complimentary of how the Broncos, and in particular, GM George Paton, dealt with the emotional decision to trade him.

“George is a great guy,” Miller said. “I always felt like he cared about me genuinely… Truthfully, I think George Paton was looking out for me. He could have sent me anywhere. I’m sure he could have gotten more from other teams… They sent me to a contender.”

Read More

Veteran players are all too aware of the business side of the NFL and Miller moving on helps position the Broncos for a run at a quarterback this offseason with some extra draft capital stashed away in Paton’s back pocket. On the flip side, it also leaves Denver short at the vital edge rusher position that Miller dominated for a decade-plus, which can only lead to some talk that the good-faith relationships between the parties could lead him back home.

That might have sounded much like very wishful thinking a few weeks back, but the good vibes have extended all the way to Paton, keeping the lines of communication open to the former Super Bowl 50 MVP when he wished Miller well after the NFC Championship game.

"I’m so happy for Von," Paton said via the team site's Aric DiLalla. "I texted him after the [NFC Championship], he texted me back. And he deserves it, to get to another Super Bowl. Couldn’t be more happy for him and his family.”

Any high hopes of a Miller return to Denver should be tempered with a dose of reality. This sort of reunion rarely happens in the NFL but there is a chance, no matter how slim. 

Los Angeles Rams outside linebacker Von Miller (40) celebrates after beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a NFC Divisional playoff football game at Raymond James Stadium.
