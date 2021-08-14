Sports Illustrated home
How to Watch Broncos vs. Vikings Preseason Game 1

Broncos fans from around the world can be sure not to miss preseason Game 1.
Author:
Publish date:

The Denver Broncos are about to kick off their three-game slate of preseason contests. Gameday is here as the Broncos are in Minnesota to take on the Vikings in the preseason opener. 

After a couple of joint practices earlier this week, the Broncos were able to sharpen their tools vs. the Vikings. But the real action starts on Saturday afternoon. 

With Drew Lock getting the start at quarterback, fans back home in Denver and worldwide want to ensure they can watch each and every snap. That's what this article is for. 

Here's how to watch.

Broncos vs. Vikings

  • Date/Time: Saturday, August 14 at 2 pm MDT
  • Where: U.S. Bank Stadium (66,860) | Minneapolis
  • Local Television: 9NEWS - KTVD 20
  • Play-by-Play: Steve Levy Analyst: Brian Griese Sideline: Rod Mackey  
  • Cable/Satellite: NFL Network
  • Stream: NFL Network (via NFL app), 9NEWS (via 9NEWS app)
  • On-Demand: NFL Game Pass (after the fact)

Enjoy Saturday's action, Broncos Country. This team is about to break the 2021 ice and for the first time, really, fans will get an eye-witness look of how Vic Fangio's squad is shaping up, and whether the vision of first-year GM George Paton is something to write home about. 

