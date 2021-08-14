How to Watch Broncos vs. Vikings Preseason Game 1

Broncos fans from around the world can be sure not to miss preseason Game 1.

The Denver Broncos are about to kick off their three-game slate of preseason contests. Gameday is here as the Broncos are in Minnesota to take on the Vikings in the preseason opener.

After a couple of joint practices earlier this week, the Broncos were able to sharpen their tools vs. the Vikings. But the real action starts on Saturday afternoon.

With Drew Lock getting the start at quarterback, fans back home in Denver and worldwide want to ensure they can watch each and every snap. That's what this article is for.

Here's how to watch.

Broncos vs. Vikings

Date/Time: Saturday, August 14 at 2 pm MDT

Where: U.S. Bank Stadium (66,860) | Minneapolis

Local Television: 9NEWS - KTVD 20

Play-by-Play: Steve Levy Analyst: Brian Griese Sideline: Rod Mackey

Cable/Satellite: NFL Network

Stream: NFL Network (via NFL app), 9NEWS (via 9NEWS app)

On-Demand: NFL Game Pass (after the fact)

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Enjoy Saturday's action, Broncos Country. This team is about to break the 2021 ice and for the first time, really, fans will get an eye-witness look of how Vic Fangio's squad is shaping up, and whether the vision of first-year GM George Paton is something to write home about.

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!