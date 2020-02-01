Mile High Huddle
WATCH: Steve Atwater Gets 'the Knock' Informing him of Hall-of-Fame Election

Chad Jensen

On Saturday, the day before Super Bowl LIV is scheduled to kick off, legendary Denver Broncos' safety Steve Atwater learned that he's been elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2020. 

For finalists, the anxiety-riddled waiting period in their hotel room the day of the voting tally can be aggravating. It's not for the faint of heart. However, if that candidate hears 'the knock' at his hotel room door, it means he's been elected for enshrinement in the Hall. 

When the door opens, it's none other than David Baker, President of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, who reverently informs the player of his election, congratulates him and welcomes him into the hallowed Hall. 

Fortunately for Broncos Country, the cameras were on when Atwater received his knock. His reaction? Priceless. 

The man known as the 'Smilin' Assassin' will take his rightful place among the NFL's all-time greats. Atwater joins former teammates John Elway, Gary Zimmerman, Shannon Sharpe and Terrell Davis in the Hall, along with late owner Pat Bowlen, Champ Bailey and Floyd Little. 

There are a few other Hall-of-Famers who spent time with the Broncos, like Brian Dawkins, but the list of those former players who spent the majority of their playing career at Mile High is listed above. 

What a day for Atwater, the Broncos and the fanbase! Outside of winning it all, it doesn't get better than this. 

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Brainco
Brainco

Assist to “the Nigerian Nightmare”!

