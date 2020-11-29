WATCH: WR-Turned-QB Kendall Hinton Throws Passes During Broncos-Saints Warmups

Against all reason and logic, the game is on. The Denver Broncos' Week 12 bout with the New Orleans Saints hasn't been rescheduled and kickoff remains at 2:05 p.m.

The Broncos officially elevated practice-squad wide receiver Kendall Hinton to the active roster. He'll start at quarterback today for Denver after the NFL ruled out all other Broncos' signal-callers from action as 'high risk' exposures to COVID-19.

As the Broncos warm-up to take on the Saints, fans got their first glimpse at Hinton as a thrower courtesy of 9NEWS' Mike Klis.

Hinton was a three-star quarterback recruit coming out of high school. Rivals.com ranked him as the No. 26 dual-threat QB in the nation.

Hinton signed with Wake Forest and went on to play quarterback for his first few years. In 2018, he began his position switch to wide receiver.

As a red-shirt senior in 2019, Hinton eclipsed 1,000 yards receiving. He became just the sixth Deacon all-time to post a touchdown by rushing, passing and receiving in a career.

Here's another shot of Hinton warming up at Empower Field at Mile High courtesy of Denver7's Troy Renck.

Hinton hasn't thrown a meaningful pass in a competitive game since 2017. The Broncos didn't get the week to prep Hinton to start at quarterback.

The NFL is giving the Broncos less than 24 hours. Think about all that Hinton must cram. Not only the footwork and technique of a QB, but the center-QB snap, hand-offs, to say nothing of knowing the play-calls, and passing concepts.

Gang, it's going to be ugly. But at least it'll be interesting.

