Mile High Huddle
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

Parks & Simmons Share how Much Playing Together as Broncos has Meant to Each

KeithCummings

The play of the Denver Broncos' safety corps was stellar in 2019, with both Kareem Jackson and Justin Simmons putting up strong cases to be recognized with end-of-season accolades. Lost in all the hype has been the impact made by reserve safety and impending free agent Will Parks.

Parks played valiantly in a variety of roles, including as the Broncos' slot cornerback down the stretch, despite having a club-cast on his hand to finish the season. Parks' versatility and lunch-pail attitude to attack any task assigned by the coaches earned praise from his defensive coordinator Ed Donatell.

“He’s been such a valuable piece to us,” Coach Donatell said of his Parks in the lead-up to Week 17. “He’s played at all levels of our defense. He’s playing with a cast on his hand, so that’s even more of a challenge, but we’re very pleased.”

Parks’ selfless nature and ability to perform so many functions for his team only shows a percentage of his value to the Broncos. His vocal, energizing impact in the locker room has made him a popular player and he has forged a special relationship with fellow safety Simmons ever since they entered the league together as Broncos draft picks back in 2016.

“Two opposite personalities that just naturally gel together,” Simmons explained to Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic. “He’s been just an outstanding, not only player, but person in my life. He’s helped me in so many different areas.”

What happens next for the Broncos in free agency and the draft? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

While his teammate and friend is set to cash in and possibly become the highest-paid safety in the league, Parks’ own future in Denver is a lot more uncertain as he faces the end of his rookie contract.

“You just never know what’s going to happen, man," Parks said as he cleaned out his locker. "If I’m not in a locker room with Justin, I don’t know. That sh*t might hurt."

Parting ways with Simmons could emotionally burn Parks and potentially leave behind a void in depth and versatility on the Broncos defense. For Simmons, the separation would also hurt deeply and was evident in a swap of memorabilia that happened between the two after the Broncos' 16-15 win over Raiders in the season finale.

“So that jersey exchange meant more to me than – and it’s no disrespect to anyone – but to any future Hall of Fame player, current Hall of Fame player,” Simmons explained. “There’s no jersey that is more valuable to me than that one because of the bond that we built. That was huge for me.”

This type of band of brother’s kinship is crucial to flourishing in the NFL environment and has undoubtedly helped both players develop in their respective careers thus far. Parks’ sometimes over-exuberant firebrand personality could have knocked him off track if it wasn’t for the calming influence of his friend and confidant Simmons.

“Justin saved me so many times from making the wrong decision whether it was obviously my mouth or with my play, with my family,” Parks said. "Every time I had an actual actual situation, which, there weren't that many, Justin was like, 'Hey, man, whatever you need, I got you.' His dad is like my dad. Every time I see his family, his wife Taryn and their baby Laney, like, that's my niece. Taryn, that's my sister. I think that's the biggest thing. If I'm not in a locker room next year with Justin, man...." 

Having seen both men develop into seasoned pros, keeping them together in Denver might be of increasing value for GM John Elway. Finding a way to do so could prove more difficult as a result of the Chicago Bears extending Eddie Jackson to a huge deal and resetting the safety market in the process, with regard to what Simmons is likely to command.

Whatever the future holds for the two young safeties, the bond they forged playing and coming up together in Denver will maintain their friendship regardless of geographical locations. Chances are, the two football brothers might have to keep in touch on a long-distance basis — unless Elway works out a clever contractual solution to retaining both.

Follow Keith on Twitter @KeithC_NFL and @MileHighHuddle.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Here's why Elway Must Resist the Temptation to Kick the Tires on Tom Brady

Chad Jensen

Tom Brady is poised to be a free agent for the first time in his storied NFL career. Considering what we know about John Elway, Brady-to-Denver sounds like a matter of course.

Aside From Money, There's One Big Deciding Factor on Where Chris Harris, Jr. Signs

Chad Jensen

Chris Harris, Jr. is poised to become an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his nine-year career and he has an unofficial list of demands for his next NFL home.

Broncos Biggest Studs & Duds From 2019 Season Revealed

Erick Trickel

It's time to reflect back on the Broncos' 7-9 campaign and hand out awards.

What Broncos Must Consider Before Giving RB Phillip Lindsay a Contract Extension

BobMorris

If the Broncos are indeed going to "look at" extending Phillip Lindsay, what would the contract look like?

Wolfe vs. Harris: Analyzing Which Soon-to-Be Free Agent D-Lineman Broncos Should Re-Sign

Erick Trickel

Both Derek Wolfe and Shelby Harris are poised to be unrestricted free agents in March. Which of the two defensive linemen should take priority for Denver to re-sign? Let's analyze.

Dalton Risner: Drew Lock is 'Going to Kick a lot of A** Next Year'

KeithCummings

Dalton Risner fully supports his 2019 fellow draftee Drew Lock and believes in the Broncos' new starting quarterback.

Elway Addresses How Broncos Will Attack 2020 in Wake of Injury-Riddled 2019 Free-Agent Class

Chad Jensen

What lessons did John Elway and the Broncos learn from paying Ja'Wuan James and Bryce Callahan only to see neither make a contribution in 2019?

Finding Broncos: Top-10 Draft Prospects at Each Position | Offense

Erick Trickel

The Broncos need to fill a few more holes on the offense. The 2019 draft offers several viable options.

Whether he's 'Here or Not', Derek Wolfe is Excited About the Broncos' Future for One Big Reason

Chad Jensen

Derek Wolfe never has been, nor ever will be the type to buy into hype. That's why what he said about the Broncos' future outlook should resonate with everyone.

5 Later-Round CBs Broncos can Target on Draft Day as Potential Harris, Jr. Replacements

Erick Trickel

Chris Harris, Jr. could be heading out the door this spring. Fortunately for the Broncos, the 2020 draft class is replete with cornerback talent, from the top to the bottom.