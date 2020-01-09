Parks & Simmons Share how Much Playing Together as Broncos has Meant to Each

The play of the Denver Broncos' safety corps was stellar in 2019, with both Kareem Jackson and Justin Simmons putting up strong cases to be recognized with end-of-season accolades. Lost in all the hype has been the impact made by reserve safety and impending free agent Will Parks.

Parks played valiantly in a variety of roles, including as the Broncos' slot cornerback down the stretch, despite having a club-cast on his hand to finish the season. Parks' versatility and lunch-pail attitude to attack any task assigned by the coaches earned praise from his defensive coordinator Ed Donatell.

“He’s been such a valuable piece to us,” Coach Donatell said of his Parks in the lead-up to Week 17. “He’s played at all levels of our defense. He’s playing with a cast on his hand, so that’s even more of a challenge, but we’re very pleased.”

Parks’ selfless nature and ability to perform so many functions for his team only shows a percentage of his value to the Broncos. His vocal, energizing impact in the locker room has made him a popular player and he has forged a special relationship with fellow safety Simmons ever since they entered the league together as Broncos draft picks back in 2016.

“Two opposite personalities that just naturally gel together,” Simmons explained to Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic. “He’s been just an outstanding, not only player, but person in my life. He’s helped me in so many different areas.”

While his teammate and friend is set to cash in and possibly become the highest-paid safety in the league, Parks’ own future in Denver is a lot more uncertain as he faces the end of his rookie contract.

“You just never know what’s going to happen, man," Parks said as he cleaned out his locker. "If I’m not in a locker room with Justin, I don’t know. That sh*t might hurt."

Parting ways with Simmons could emotionally burn Parks and potentially leave behind a void in depth and versatility on the Broncos defense. For Simmons, the separation would also hurt deeply and was evident in a swap of memorabilia that happened between the two after the Broncos' 16-15 win over Raiders in the season finale.

“So that jersey exchange meant more to me than – and it’s no disrespect to anyone – but to any future Hall of Fame player, current Hall of Fame player,” Simmons explained. “There’s no jersey that is more valuable to me than that one because of the bond that we built. That was huge for me.”

This type of band of brother’s kinship is crucial to flourishing in the NFL environment and has undoubtedly helped both players develop in their respective careers thus far. Parks’ sometimes over-exuberant firebrand personality could have knocked him off track if it wasn’t for the calming influence of his friend and confidant Simmons.

“Justin saved me so many times from making the wrong decision whether it was obviously my mouth or with my play, with my family,” Parks said. "Every time I had an actual actual situation, which, there weren't that many, Justin was like, 'Hey, man, whatever you need, I got you.' His dad is like my dad. Every time I see his family, his wife Taryn and their baby Laney, like, that's my niece. Taryn, that's my sister. I think that's the biggest thing. If I'm not in a locker room next year with Justin, man...."

Having seen both men develop into seasoned pros, keeping them together in Denver might be of increasing value for GM John Elway. Finding a way to do so could prove more difficult as a result of the Chicago Bears extending Eddie Jackson to a huge deal and resetting the safety market in the process, with regard to what Simmons is likely to command.

Whatever the future holds for the two young safeties, the bond they forged playing and coming up together in Denver will maintain their friendship regardless of geographical locations. Chances are, the two football brothers might have to keep in touch on a long-distance basis — unless Elway works out a clever contractual solution to retaining both.

