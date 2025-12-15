Broncos Add Former Jaguars RB With Jacksonville Up Next

The Denver Broncos have claimed running back Cody Schrader off waivers, the team website announced on Monday . The roster spot opened up by safety Brandon Jones getting placed on injured reserve with a pec injury .

The Schrader move comes on the heels of the Broncos' No. 1 running back, RJ Harvey, suffering a rib injury in Sunday's win over the Green Bay Packers.

Claiming Schrader could be a move that Denver would have made regardless, but usually, when two things in the NFL seem connected, they aren't coincidental. The Broncos have had several opportunities since Week 10 to add a running back, whether off waivers or free agency, and have passed up until now, when Harvey is banged up.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Schrader's Story

August 18, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Cody Schrader (38) during the second quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Levi's Stadium. | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Schrader is a second-year player out of Missouri. He went undrafted last year, despite rushing for 1,627 yards and 14 touchdowns in his final year with the Tigers.

Schrader initially signed with the San Francisco 49ers, but was cut at the final roster cut-downs at the end of August. He has since spent time with the Los Angeles Rams, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Houston Texans, the last of whom just waived him.

It's worth noting that the Broncos face the Jaguars this week in Denver, and Schrader did spend a couple of months with them on their 53-man roster. So it could be a double-whammy of getting some intel in a Jacksonville debrief, combined with the the Broncos' obvious need at running back.

As a pro, Schrader has appeared in just two games, both of which were with the Rams. He has one catch for six yards and one carry for three.

Schrader's Draft Profile

The 5-foot-8, 202-pound running back ran a 4.61-second 40-yard dash at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine, which obviously impacted his draft stock. However, Schrader has a great football story, and he plays faster than his 40 time would imply, as evidenced by his high-volume production in the SEC.

Here's what NFL.com's Lance Zierlein wrote about Schrader when he was entering the 2024 NFL draft:

"Ornery and competitive, Schrader’s story arc reads like a Hollywood movie. The sixth-year senior dominated at Truman State before walking on at Missouri and showing he could shine against SEC competition. He’s a stocky short-strider lacking ideal explosiveness but is still a successful outside-zone back due to his vision, decisiveness and fearlessness through the line," Zierlein wrote. "He’s a volume back more likely to wear a defense down rather than gash them with chunk runs and is a capable pass protector against the blitz. Teams need to weigh the heavy production against average physical tools, but he appears to have a decent shot of becoming an RB2/3 with three-down ability."

That vision could be put to good use in the Broncos' run game, especially with the increased implementation of the wide-zone this season. It's better to have and not need, than need and not have.

The Takeaway

The Broncos could use all the help they can get at running back, especially with Harvey banged up. Having already lost veteran J.K. Dobbins to a foot injury in Week 10, the Broncos have Jaleel McLaughlin and Tyler Badie on the 53-man roster, but both check in way below 200 pounds.

The Broncos also have Deuce Vaughn and Sincere McCormick on the practice squad, rounding out their running back room. At least McCormick is 205 pounds, like Harvey.

As the Broncos continue down the stretch, the ground attack will become even more important, and if nothing else, the Schrader addition gives the team more horses in the running back stable.

More Must-Read Denver Broncos Coverage