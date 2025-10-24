Broncos Coaches Sound Off on Riley Moss Amid Penalty Epidemic
NFL quarterbacks continue to target Denver Broncos cornerback Riley Moss at an inordinately high rate, but they're not having success. Entering Week 8, Moss has the lowest catch rate allowed (44.4%) among defensive backs with at least 30 targets, according to NextGen Stats, ranking first out of 34 qualifying players.
Moss was the subject of an extremely controversial penalty last week vs. the New York Giants when quarterback Jaxson Dart hurled a prayer toward the end zone. The ball was thrown short, and Giants receiver Beaux Collins actually interfered with Moss, who had his head turned around looking for the ball.
The officials threw the pass interference flag on Moss, giving the Giants a 1st-&-Goal. Broncos head coach Sean Payton stormed onto the field, furiously defending Moss, but the refs were unmoved, and only threw another flag for unsportsmanlike conduct.
The Giants scored shortly thereafter. Fortunately, they left enough time on the clock (33 seconds) for Bo Nix and the Broncos' offense to drive down into field goal range. A Wil Lutz kick sealed the wild comeback victory for Denver, 33-32.
It's important to remember that Moss draws the unenviable task of lining up opposite Patrick Surtain II, which is why he's disproportionately targeted. On Thursday, Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph acknowledged that fact, complimenting Moss' body of work thus far.
“I think he has the hardest job on our defense weekly. Obviously, Pat is a great player. He is the No. 1 corner in football," Joseph said. "So most of the concepts and most of the scheme for offense, it’s going towards Riley. He’s competitive. He’s not going to back off. It doesn’t matter how the game’s going. If he gets a penalty or two, he’s going to compete and do his job and that makes Riley special."
Neither Moss nor Surtain relinquished a completion on Sunday vs. the Giants. The Broncos' cornerback duo combined for seven targets in Week 7. Now, the penalties, that's a different story.
Penalties Persist
Whether unjust at times or not, Moss does get penalized a lot. That one at the end of the Giants' last drive on Sunday was an obvious bad call, but his facemask penalty also hurt. The officials seem to have a hair-trigger when it comes to Moss in coverage.
Moss has 32 tackles thus far (fourth on the team) and five pass break-ups. Somehow, some way, though, the Broncos have to figure out how to cut down on the penalties, including those called on Moss.
"The penalties, we have to correct them. If they’re calling them, we have to correct them," Joseph said. "Obviously, the DPIs [defensive pass interference], that’s a tough penalty. That’s a spot foul. That’s always an emotional penalty because it gives an offense an explosive play, but we’re correcting that stuff, and we’re coaching a clean brand of football. That’s our job as coaches. He’s taken to it, and he’s competing every down.”
Payton Goes to Bat for Moss
Cleaning up the penalties will continue to be a point of emphasis for the Broncos' coaching staff, but head coach Sean Payton marvels at Moss' production thus far.
“[He’s] playing outstanding. All the numbers suggest it," Payton said of Moss on Wednesday. "Certainly, he’s getting a lot of the targets, but yes. He’s on to the next play, and he made a great play the other day. He made a great play on the ball.”
The perception of Moss within Broncos Country was in the gutter early this season, despite him playing very, very well. That was mostly caused by the penalties.
As the season has marched on, though, Broncos Country has become far less vocal about Moss, and if anything, fans are starting to come around to just how much of an asset he is to this defense. Throw in nickel corner Ja'Quan McMillian, and the Broncos' cornerback trio is playing better football than any other across the NFL.
It's time to fully appreciate what Moss continues to bring to the table for the Broncos. That Giants game was a confidence-booster for him, and just in time, with the Dallas Cowboys' formidable receiving corps coming to Denver this week.