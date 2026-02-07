The Denver Broncos are losing another assistant coach to an outside hire. The Baltimore Ravens are set to hire Broncos pass game specialist Zack Grossi as their new tight ends coach, per CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz.

"The Ravens are expected to hire Broncos pass game specialist Zack Grossi as tight ends coach, sources tell CBS Sports. Has been with Denver the last four seasons and helped the Broncos rank 10th in the NFL in total offense this year," Zenitz posted on X.

The Baltimore Connection

Grossi joins new Baltimore offensive coordinator Declan Doyle, who springs off the Sean Payton coaching tree as well. Doyle was the Broncos' former tight ends coach during Payton's first two years in Denver, and served as an offensive assistant before that for Payton's final three years in New Orleans.

Doyle took the Chicago Bears' offensive coordinator job under Ben Johnson a year ago, which was a great career move. The problem was, Doyle wasn't the play-caller; Johnson was.

So, Johnson let Doyle go when new Ravens head coach Jesse Minter wanted him as his offensive coordinator. Doyle will now be calling the plays in Baltimore, with Grossi as his tight ends coach.

Grossi's Inspirational Story

Grossi has an amazing story. This is a great opportunity for him to branch out on his own, but he's been through the wringer.

Grossi had to step away from the Broncos in October of 2024 when he was diagnosed with a tumor. He dealt with several setbacks, but eventually beat the cancer. He returned to the coaching staff for the 2025 season.

The Broncos' ownership group went to great lengths to ensure Grossi received the very best medical care for his cancer. It played a big part in his beating the disease.

CEO and co-owner Greg Penner and his wife Carrie Walton-Penner left no stone unturned in helping Grossi during his critical time of need.

"It's not realistic in this profession, but I hope I can work for Greg and Carrie [Walton-Penner] for the rest of my life," Grossi said last year via The Athletic 's Nick Kosmider . "That's the only way I can scratch the surface of beginning to repay them for what they did for me."

Grossi won't be working for the Walton-Penners any longer, but that's likely because they've encouraged him to take this job in the best interest of his NFL coaching career. Grossi almost certainly has their blessing.

Grossi originally joined the Broncos in 2022 as an offensive quality control coach in 2022. Payton kept him on staff when he arrived the next year. Grossi was then promoted to pass game specialist ahead of the 2024 season.

Not long after, Grossi was diagnosed with cancer. But he beat it and played a key part in the Broncos' passing attack last year, as the team won 14 regular-season games and won the AFC West.

Grossi was especially instrumental because the Broncos lost pass game coordinator John Morton to the Detroit Lions. Although Davis Webb was promoted to pass game coordinator last year, Grossi supported him and Payton.

Now, Grossi departs for Baltimore, while Webb takes over as offensive coordinator under Payton in the wake of Joe Lombardi's firing . When you win 15 games and the No. 1 playoff seed in the AFC, outside teams come looking to poach coaches from your staff.

Such is the nature of the NFL. Best of luck to Coach Grossi.

