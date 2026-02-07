Broncos Make Some Curious Decisions in ESPN's 2025 Redraft

Every offseason brings NFL redrafts, and ESPN kicked it off with a redo of the first two rounds of the 2025 draft. In the actual draft, the Denver Broncos selected Texas cornerback Jahdae Barron , then traded down in the second round and landed UCF running back RJ Harvey .

With no trades in ESPN 's re-draft , what did Jeff Legwold have the Broncos doing differently?

Legwold still had Denver taking Barron with the 20th overall pick. That was a curious choice, considering how little Barron played last season, and who was still available, but before we get to that, let’s dive into Legwold's analysis.

“Although a running back like Ashton Jeanty or TreVeyon Henderson would have warranted a long look, coach Sean Payton had targeted RJ Harvey weeks out before the draft. So, Barron is still the pick, even with the entire RB class still on the board here. Barron played less than 20% of the defensive snaps this season in a unit with three All-Pros in it, but the Broncos see an emerging role for him as a cornerback, safety and dime linebacker," Legwold wrote.

Pass on Jeanty AND Henderson?

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS: Boise State Broncos running back Ashton Jeanty (2) runs past Penn State Nittany Lions linebacker Kobe King (41) during their Vrbo Fiesta Bowl matchup at State Farm Stadium on Dec. 31, 2024. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Yes, Jeanty and Henderson were still available at pick 20, among others, but Legwold went with Barron. Legwold notes that Payton liked Harvey, their second-round pick, but the Broncos were linked to trading up for Jeanty even as the 2025 draft began.

Jeanty would’ve likely had a bigger impact on the Broncos' fortunes than Barron. Jeanty also did more with a complete mess of a Las Vegas Raiders team this past season. It wouldn’t be hard to say that Jeanty would’ve had a bigger impact than someone who played fewer than 20% of the Broncos' snaps.

The question would become Jeanty vs. Harvey, with Denver's rookie having 12 touchdowns, while Vegas's totaling 10, despite fewer opportunities due to the mess that was the Raiders' offense. Harvey also had a higher success rate than Jeanty did during the season, but again, the situation was much more favorable for the Broncos' rookie.

It's impossible to say how things would’ve looked had Denver been able to land Jeanty, but there is a case that the Bronco scould be getting ready for the Super Bowl if they had a runner like him. It's hard to believe that Payton, with all the leaks that came out before and after the draft, would’ve passed on Jeanty.

Round 2: Oregon TE Terrance Ferguson

In the second round, with trades not happening in the redraft, the Broncos don’t take Harvey at No. 51 overall. He was still on the board and still goes at 60, but was taken by the Detroit Lions in the redraft.

Instead, Legwold had Denver selecting Ferguson, who the Los Angeles Rams took with the 46th pick.

“Running back RJ Harvey is still on the board, but Ferguson (a Colorado native) is the pick at a position where the Broncos are still seeking significant impact. He played 39% of the snaps for the Rams, but his athleticism, speed and comfort level as a receiver would have put him in line for significant playing time in Denver," Legwold wrote.

With the Broncos passing on a running back in the first round in the redraft, I think they still would’ve gone with Harvey here, especially as Legwold noted that he was on Payton's radar before the draft. That's not a great reason to pass on a running back in the first round, only to also skip over Harvey in the second.

With how Legwold had things turning out in the first, it probably would’ve stayed the same in the second round. Denver wanted to walk out with a running back early in the draft, as it was viewed as the weakest spot on the team. Now, hindsight here comes into play with Evan Engram’s lack of success in the season, but Denver had signed the veteran tight end about two months before the draft and had high hopes for him.

Now, had Denver been able to land Jeanty in the first round, Ferguson would make sense. It would have given them another receiving weapon and one to develop, with Engram only on a two-year deal. But with who was left on the board, Denver likely would have gone elsewhere.

Other Alternatives

Oregon defensive tackle Derrick Harmon was still on the board, and while the defensive line was a strength last year, the Broncos haven't approached John Franklin-Meyers about a new contract and need to replace him. The Broncos also traded up to draft Sai'vion Jones in the third round, and Harmon could’ve brought a change there.

It's impossible to say how things would’ve turned out, but with this redraft, it seems more plausible Denver would’ve gone with Jeanty and Harmon instead of Barron and Ferguson. Still, a hat tip to Legwold for giving us something fun to analyze.

More On SI Broncos Draft Coverage