Report: Broncos Pro Bowl OLB Nik Bonitto Undergoes Offseason Surgery

Nik Bonitto is coming off a career season. But he didn't finish the 2025 campaign healthy. He didn't start the season healthy, either.

The Denver Broncos' Pro Bowl outside linebacker dealt with a wrist injury throughout most of the season, wearing a cast on his right hand to protect it. With the season officially in the books, Bonitto had his wrist surgically repaired this week, according to The Denver Post 's Luca Evans .

"The Broncos outside linebacker underwent surgery on his wrist this week, multiple sources told The Denver Post. After originally injuring his wrist in the Broncos’ Week 2 loss to the Indianapolis Colts — self-inflicted, slamming the ground after the Colts’ walk-off win — Bonitto played the rest of the season with a large club on his right hand," Evans wrote.

Bonitto's surgery wasn't "serious," per Evans. It was more of a procedure to clean things up.

Playing Through Injury

DENVER, CO - JANUARY 17: Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) is sacked by Denver Broncos linebacker Nik Bonitto (15) as he fumbles the ball in the third quarter in the AFC Divisional Round game at Empower Field at Mile High on January 17, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. | Dustin Bradford / IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Bonitto had one heck of a year, despite playing with a compromised right hand. He totaled 14 sacks and two forced fumbles during the regular season, and he ranked eighth in total pressures, per Pro Football Focus, with 81.

Bonitto also had a sack and two forced fumbles in the Broncos' 33-30 overtime win over the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round of the playoffs. He was a consistent force for Vance Joseph's defense, despite not being at 100%.

The Broncos did try to preserve Bonitto as best they could, especially in the playoffs. Many fans wondered why he wasn't on the field for the final 2:11 of the AFC championship game, but he clarified the issue this week.

"It was just some things I was going through with my body," Bonitto said this week via 9NEWS ' Mike Klis . "They were just trying to save me for passing situations."

Knowing that Bonitto's injury required some clean-up surgery after the season, the Broncos' caution with their star pass rusher is understandable. Bo Nix's fractured ankle suffered against Buffalo set the Broncos back in their AFC title bout with the New England Patriots, although Jarrett Stidham did his best to step into a tough situation, and in a blizzard no less.

Moving forward, though, the future remains bright for Bonitto and the Broncos. Nix will be back on the field by May, and Bonitto will be fully healthy by then.

Plus, Vance Joseph's return as defensive coordinator will serve as confidence boost for Bonitto and his brethren on that side of the ball.

"Yeah, just to be able to keep that continuity with coach [Joseph], and selfishly I'm happy," Bonitto said this week, via Guerilla Sports . "You know, it worked out that way. So, being able to have him back for another year is great. Not just for me, but for everybody."

Bonitto has been making the rounds this week. After participating in the Pro Bowl Games alongside teammates Garett Bolles, Patrick Surtain II, Zach Allen, and Courtland Sutton, Bonitto made some stops on Radio Row at the Super Bowl.

It's good to know that Bonitto was able to get his wrist injury corrected, or "cleaned up," if you will. He dealt with a bone spur injury back in August that also required a quick corrective surgery, so he's been through the ringer over the past year.

It's a credit to Bonitto that he was able to battle through those injuries to be available and impactful for the Broncos. He played a key part in the Broncos' first AFC West crown in a decade, leading the team in sacks and representing the squad in the Pro Bowl.

For the second straight year, Bonitto was a Defensive Player of the Year finalist , though the award this time around went to Myles Garrett of the Cleveland Browns. It's crazy that Bonitto was that prolific despite playing with a clubbed hand (his dominant hand, too).

