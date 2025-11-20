Anonymous NFL Sources Raise Issues with Broncos QB Bo Nix
Longtime ESPN beat writer Jeff Legwold recently surveyed "several" NFL sources who raised a few alarm bells over Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix.
Legwold reported Wednesday that "league offensive coaches and personnel executives" are concerned about Nix's footwork, which they believe has become "spottier" since his 2024 rookie campaign.
"They also mentioned that Nix has more of a penchant for 'fadeaway jumper' type passes, which at times impact his accuracy," he wrote.
In addition, according to Legwold, "multiple people" noted that Nix appears "uncomfortable with the pace" of head coach Sean Payton's offense — which relies heavily on substitutions — "outside of the late-game drives when the team is in more of a hurry-up mode."
This apparently was expressed by an anonymous but "long-time quarterbacks coach."
"They're winning and he's been really good late in games, and that's all that matters -- I know that," the coach relayed to Legwold. "But big picture, I'd be concerned that they look hurried all the time even when they're not trying to play fast. I'm not there -- I don't know if they put more on his plate [than last year], but they look hurried, and not good hurried.
"And he plays that way after the snap sometimes, leaving-the-pocket-when-he-doesn't-have-to type thing. When he climbs [the pocket], it's not always looking for a play, it's more sudden, like 'Get me out of here.'"
Through 11 games, Nix has completed 61.2 percent of his passes for 2,421 yards, 18 touchdowns, and eight interceptions, posting an 86.1 QB rating. As a rookie, he threw for 3,775 yards, 29 TDs, and 12 INTs on a 66.3 completion percentage, and logged a passer rating of 93.3.
The Broncos are on a bye in Week 12.
Payton Not Perturbed
By and large, Nix turned in one of his best performances as a pro during last Sunday's upset victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, going 24-of-37 for 295 yards (64.9% completion) amid Denver's 22-19 conquest. He made multiple big-boy throws throughout the game, including a 32-yard dime to receiver Troy Franklin on the final drive that moved the club into field goal range.
Nix now has the most fourth-quarter comebacks (8) across his first two seasons of any player in NFL history, and the third-most such comebacks of any player in franchise history, surpassing his predecessor, Russell Wilson.
Did Payton critique Nix following the Chiefs' tilt? No. Is he likely to share the aforementioned opinions of Nix? Also no. Football is the ultimate team sport, and wins are not a quarterback stat.
“He’s outstanding," Payton said in his postgame press conference. "I think [he played] real well, he won. It’s his job. He won against a pretty stingy defense that can give you problems. There were some big plays there, and we had some early field position in the first half, and I’m like, man, there’s a couple of those field goals. One of them just needed to be a touchdown. I felt at halftime good about where we were relative to the matchup of our defense and their offense. Their early start, first 15-type team. I felt like, aside from some of the penalties, we did a good job in all three phases.”