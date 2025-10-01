Broncos HC Addresses Playing WR Marvin Mims Through Injury
Denver Broncos wide receiver Marvin Mims was a late addition to last week's injury report with a hip ailment that evidently was sustained prior to Monday night's 28-3 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals — a game in which Mims not only ended up playing, but starring.
Afterward, Broncos head coach Sean Payton offered his perspective on activating Mims despite the injury, a decision that worked out swimmingly for all involved.
“We felt good. We would not have played him if not," Payton told reporters. "He [Marvin Mims] had a pretty significant workout Saturday morning and the doctors, [Vice President of Player Health & Performance] Beau [Lowery] and everyone felt good about. He did, too. It was good to see him moving around. It was real good.”
Mims indeed looked no worse for wear, finishing with 69 receiving yards on a team-high six receptions while adding three punt returns for 24 yards. Playing 40 percent of the offensive snaps, he also scored on a 16-yard end-around run.
“Yes, just an end-around," Mims said. "[WR] Pat Bryant, huge, important block. Smoked a guy coming down. Without him, I probably would have been negative-two yards and on my back probably crying. So shoutout to him. It was a good play.”
Mims was among 10 different pass-catchers to notch a reception as Denver piled up 512 yards of total offense, logged 29 first downs, and held the ball for nearly 38 minutes.
“I thought I had good vision today," quarterback Bo Nix said. "I thought I did a good job of seeing things. We had a good plan and I was clued in to what I needed to see. The guys just get open. We do a good job of playing a lot of guys and keeping guys fresh. Each guy is going to have a chance to get the ball and make an explosive play. You never know who will find the football. It is good to spread the ball around because you aren’t going to get defenses that can hone in on one person. Obviously, over the last couple years, ‘Court’ (WR Courtland Sutton) is going to get his, but with other guys doing similar things and with us moving them around it is harder and harder for them to take him away because so many other guys are doing things. It is really important and good balance for an offense.”
The collective will aim to keep the momentum going in Week 5, when they travel to Philadelphia to take on the reigning Super Bowl-champion Eagles.