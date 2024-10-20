Deshaun Watson Carted Off Field After Suffering Non-Contact Leg Injury vs. Bengals
Deshaun Watson has struggled mightily in 2024 and things took a turn for the worse on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.
With his Cleveland Browns trailing, 7-0, Watson suffered a non-contact leg injury on a designed quarterback run late in the second quarter. He immediately hit the turf and stayed there, appearing to be in great pain.
Watson had to be carted off and looked devastated as he headed to the locker room. He was replaced by Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who was just elevated to backup duties over Jameis Winston.
Watson started all six games for the Browns this season heading into Week 7, leading the team to a 1-5 record. He threw for 1,020 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions in those six starts.
Soon after Watson got carted off the Browns declared him out with an Achilles injury.