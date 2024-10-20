SI

Deshaun Watson Carted Off Field After Suffering Non-Contact Leg Injury vs. Bengals

The embattled quarterback had to leave the Bengals game after going down with a leg injury.

Liam McKeone

Deshaun Watson goes down with an injury.
Deshaun Watson goes down with an injury. / NFL on CB
In this story:

Deshaun Watson has struggled mightily in 2024 and things took a turn for the worse on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.

With his Cleveland Browns trailing, 7-0, Watson suffered a non-contact leg injury on a designed quarterback run late in the second quarter. He immediately hit the turf and stayed there, appearing to be in great pain.

Watson had to be carted off and looked devastated as he headed to the locker room. He was replaced by Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who was just elevated to backup duties over Jameis Winston.

Watson started all six games for the Browns this season heading into Week 7, leading the team to a 1-5 record. He threw for 1,020 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions in those six starts.

Soon after Watson got carted off the Browns declared him out with an Achilles injury.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published |Modified
Liam McKeone
LIAM MCKEONE

Liam McKeone is a senior writer for the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in the industry as a content creator since 2017, and prior to joining SI in May 2024, McKeone worked for NBC Sports Boston and The Big Lead. In addition to his work as a writer, he has hosted the Press Pass Podcast covering sports media and The Big Stream covering pop culture. A graduate of Fordham University, he is always up for a good debate and enjoys loudly arguing about sports, rap music, books and video games. McKeone has been a member of the National Sports Media Association since 2020.

Home/NFL