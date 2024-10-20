Deshaun Watson Booed by Browns Fans Before Facing Bengals
Deshaun Watson's horrifically bad 2024 season has been the object of much criticism from the general NFL world. Now he's hearing it from his hometown fans, too.
Ahead of the Cleveland Browns' Week 7 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, Watson was greeted with a loud chorus of boos from Browns fans during his introduction at Huntington Bank Field. To make matters worse for the embattled quarterback, the crowd went absolutely wild for Nick Chubb right afterwards.
Even for the most disappointing players in the NFL it's rare to see boos that loud at home. Especially in Cleveland, whose sordid football history has resulted in hometown fans showing appreciation for even the worst of players. But Watson is so bad he gets special treatment.
Entering Sunday, the quarterback has thrown for 1,020 yards, five touchdowns, and three interceptions in six starts. The Browns have lost five of their six games with Watson under center and head coach Kevin Stefanski has been inundated with weekly questions about if and when he'll bench the struggling signal-caller. He's held fast to the company line that Watson gives the team their best chance to win every week.
Browns fans clearly do not agree.