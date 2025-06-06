Browns Fans Had So Much Fun Imagining Shedeur Sanders and Joe Flacco’s Relationship
Shedeur Sanders’s path to the Cleveland Browns was a long and winding one, but it appears that it has worked out for all parties involved.
The Browns stopped Sanders’s slide on the third day of the draft, selecting him with a fifth-round pick. The news was something of a surprise—while the Browns were undeniably in need of a quarterback, they had already picked up Oregon’s Dillon Gabriel in the third round.
As things stand, the Browns have four potential starters competing for snaps at the top of the depth chart, presuming Deshaun Watson’s injury keeps him out for the entirety of the 2025 season: Sanders, Gabriel, young veteran Kenny Pickett and old veteran Joe Flacco.
While you might think such an open QB competition set the stage for tension in Cleveland, the vibes the group share—specifically between Sanders and Flacco—seem pretty chill.
On Thursday, the team posted a quick video of an interaction between the two quarterbacks that highlighted just how different their paths to the pros have been.
Fans were quick to celebrate the odd couple pairing of the two QBs. More fantastic content feels likely to follow.
It might seem like a lot of extrapolation off 12 seconds of video—and it is—but both Flacco and Sanders have been highly complimentary of one another through their first few weeks as teammates.
Flacco has leaned into the bit as the old man in the quarterback room, and Sanders has discussed how he’s getting a kick out of calling Flacco his teammate.
Eventually, the depth chart will be settled, and the football on the field will be all that we care about. But for now, it’s fun to see the budding relationship between the two.