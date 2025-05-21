Shedeur Sanders Surprisingly Delighted by Being Teammates With Joe Flacco on Browns
Shedeur Sanders is about a month into his NFL career and seems to be acclimating well enough based on reports from Cleveland Browns training camp and the league's rookie premiere this week. One early surprise, though? He is absolutely delighted to be teammates with Joe Flacco.
Speaking with reporter Kay Adams at the premiere, Sanders was asked how the Browns' eclectic QB room is shaping up; rookies Sanders and Dillon Gabriel joined incumbents Kenny Pickett, Joe Flacco and Deshaun Watson after the draft in April. Sanders had nothing but good things to say about his fellow quarterbacks, yet was particularly joyful when discussing the fact that he's teammates with Flacco. He almost seemed awestruck by the fact despite living the reality for a few weeks now.
"it's funny going in there and seeing Joe every day," Sanders said. "It's funny seeing him because at practice I'm like, wow, I'm really with Joe Flacco right now. We're on the same team! So that's cool."
When asked to follow up why Flacco in particular has him reeling Sanders still couldn't put it into words and grinned broadly as he tried to explain.
"It's just so funny, he's sitting there and we're on the same team," Sanders said.
It must be pretty surreal to occupy the same quarterback room as Super Bowl champion Joe Flacco who put forth one of the greatest strings of playoff performances ever over 10 years ago now. And he's still hanging around the NFL at 39 years old.
Even Sanders, who grew up with an NFL father, is in awe of that.