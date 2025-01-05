Browns Fire OC Ken Dorsey After Season Ends With Loss to Ravens
The Cleveland Browns wasted no time to fire their offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey following their 35–10 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday night. The Browns also fired offensive line coach Andy Dickerson. ESPN's Daniel Oyefusi reported the news on Sunday morning.
Dorsey was hired for the 2024 season after working as the Buffalo Bills' offensive coordinator for the last two years, but he was fired from there after last season.
Under Dorsey, the Browns sit at 28th in the NFL in total offense and 32nd in scoring—not the positions Cleveland would've hoped to be in.
Reigning NFL Coach of the Year Kevin Stefanski will now look for his third offensive coordinator to work with since he was hired to the team in 2020.
This season, which ended with the Browns posting a 3–14 record, was disappointing for Cleveland for many reasons. The Browns dealt with multiple quarterback struggles, starting with Deshaun Watson's season-ending right Achilles tendon tear. Jameis Winston led the team to two wins, both over AFC North opponents, but was benched after the loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
From there, Dorian Thompson-Robinson started two games, but Bailey Zappe started in Saturday's game vs. the Ravens. Zappe became the team's 40th starting quarterback since 1999.