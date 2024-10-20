SI

Browns Believe Deshaun Watson Suffered Torn Achilles

Watson went down with a non-contact injury late in the first half of Cleveland's loss to Cincinnati.

Watson went down late in the first half against the Bengals / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
Deshaun Watson went down with a non-contact leg injury late in the first half of the Cleveland Browns' loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. It looked bad in the moment and Watson's tears as he was carted off did not inspire positive thoughts. After the game, head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed the team believes the worst-case scenario has come to fruition.

Speaking to reporters, Stefanski said the Browns believe Watson has suffered a season-ending torn Achilles. He'll undergo tests to confirm the diagnosis but Stefanski told reporters "that's what it looks like."

Watson was replaced by Dorian Thompson-Robinson against Cincy, who managed to lead the Browns to one touchdown before he himself got hurt and was replaced by Jameis Winston. Cleveland ultimately lost, 21–14.

With the Browns at 1-6, it seems like the season is over already. Stefanski will have to choose between Winston and DTR to be the starter going forward; Watson's crazy contract will likely prevent the franchise from trying to trade for a QB and sinking more financial resources into the position.

If that's it for Watson in 2024, he put forth an incredibly disappointing campaign. The former Pro Bowl quarterback recorded 1,148 yards on the year with five touchdown passes and three interceptions as the Browns lost four of the five games he completed.

The franchise must now move forward without their $230 million quarterback.

