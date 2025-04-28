Browns First-Round Pick Mason Graham Was Also Prank Called During NFL Draft
Before quarterback Shedeur Sanders was prank-called during the NFL draft, fellow Cleveland Browns rookie Mason Graham also received a prank call prior to the Browns taking him with the No. 5 pick.
Graham's father, Allen Graham, said that his son was prank called on TikTok and then the person responsible for the prank showed Graham's phone number over the video.
"Yeah – that happened," Allen's told The Detroit Free Press over text. "Someone made a TikTok while crank (sic) calling him & showed his number on the video ... his phone was getting called nonstop."
It is not known who prank called Graham and how they got his phone number. Allen added that they have not received an apology for the call either.
"Not (sure) how all these guys got their numbers leaked?" Allen Graham said, via The Detroit Free Press. "We told (the Browns) on the flight over to their facility. Mason said the calls have died down."
After Graham, Sanders, the Browns' fifth-round pick, was infamously prank called by Jax Ulbrich, son of Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich. The callers pretended that the New Orleans Saints were going to pick Sanders, before saying he actually had to wait longer to hear his name called. Sanders had to wait multiple rounds until the Browns ended up picking him.
Jax and the Falcons have since released statements and issued apologies to Sanders. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski has made his stance clear on these fake callers, saying, "People are morons." He then added, "It's sad."
Along with Graham and Sanders, new Indianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren received a prank call while the New York Jets were on the clock for the No. 7 pick in the draft.
With a number of players getting pranked, the NFL might need to change who they give access to these players' phone number to prevent future prospects from getting cruelly pranked.