Browns' Kevin Stefanski Rips 'Morons' Who Prank Called Shedeur Sanders During Draft Fall

Ryan Phillips

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski answers questions from the media during the NFL Annual League Meeting.
Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski answers questions from the media during the NFL Annual League Meeting. / Jim Rassol-Imagn Images
Kevin Stefanski has jumped to the defense of his new quarterback.

Shedeur Sanders has finally been drafted, as the Cleveland Browns took him off the board in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL draft. His incredible fall from the top of the draft to the 144th pick was full of drama, including an incident where he was prank called by someone pretending to be an NFL general manager. Soon after the Browns drafted Sanders, Cleveland's coach immediately blasted the people who did that.

When asked about the prank call, Stefanski said, "People are morons." He then added, "It's sad."

He's right. Doing that to anyone is incredibly mean and there's really no defense for it.

Watching Sanders fall from a potential No. 1 overall pick to the fifth round was excruciating. Multiple teams with quarterback needs passed on him and even selected other signal-callers while he was still on the board.

When Sanders was finally drafted, he seemed incredibly excited to be taken by the Browns. His new coach also quickly jumped to his defense.

