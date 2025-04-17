Browns GM Andrew Berry Compares Travis Hunter to ‘Unicorn’ Shohei Ohtani
The NFL draft is a week away and the only thing that seems decided is that Cam Ward will go No. 1 to the Tennessee Titans. Travis Hunter, arguably the best available wide receiver and cornerback in the draft, could go anywhere. Earlier this week Hunter suggested he'd rather walk away from football than be forced to play only one side of the ball.
While some teams have toyed with the idea of letting the two-way player actually play two-ways, Browns general manager Andrew Berry compared Hunter to Shohei Ohtani, suggesting a team that uses him both ways might have a unicorn.
While Berry said he sees Hunter as a wide receiver first and cornerback second, if the Browns aren't thinking about limiting him, that probably sounds good to Hunter, who in the latest SI cover story told Pat Forde, "I’m not going to let anybody tell me that I can’t do something that I’ve already done."
Wherever Hunter is drafted, that team is going to be under a lot of pressure to play him both sides of the ball, both from the public and the player.