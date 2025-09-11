Browns Safety Insists Derrick Henry Isn't Difficult to Tackle Ahead of Week 2 Matchup
The Cleveland Browns are definitely trying something this week, but it may not be the smartest approach.
On Thursday, Browns safety Grant Delpit was asked how hard it was to tackle Baltimore Ravens All-Pro running back Derrick Henry. His response? "Not hard."
That's certainly one way to handle that question.
The Browns' social media team then attempted to add context to that remark by showing a hit from Delpit on Henry from last season.
Still, I don't think any defender should be that dismissive of Henry, considering he's essentially a helmeted dump truck with breakaway speed.
During Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills, the 31-year-old ran for 169 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries. While he did have a key late fumble in the 41-40 loss, he was arguably the best player on the field. In two games against the Browns during the 2024 campaign, Henry rushed for 211 yards and three touchdowns on 31 carries. That's 6.8 yards per carry, so it's safe to say Cleveland found it "hard" to take him down.
Delpit is the second Browns player to be dismissive of the Ravens leading up to their Week 2 matchup. On Wednesday, wide receiver Jerry Jeudy was asked what challenges Baltimore's secondary presented for him, and replied, "No challenges."
The 0-1 Browns seem confident as they prepare to face Henry and the Ravens. We'll see how that works out for them.