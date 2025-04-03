Browns Hoping Myles Garrett Will Be 'Real Leader of the Team' After Massive Extension
Despite his initial request to be dealt, star defensive end Myles Garrett signed a $160 million per year extension with the Cleveland Browns in March, cementing his immediate future as a piece of the long-struggling franchise.
And with that massive paycheck comes perhaps a new role for the 29-year-old pass-rusher.
Speaking at the NFL's annual meeting on Monday, team owner Jimmy Haslam told reporters the Browns' front office has challenged Garrett to "become a real leader of the team," starting with his "practice habits" and actions, cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot reported Wednesday. “And he has said he’d do that and we’re hopeful that he will be.”
"Myles is by nature an introvert, and "not an extroverted rah-rah guy,” Haslam went on. Still, Browns' top brass are expecting the former DPOY to step up in the leadership realm, beyond the mentoring he has already done.
In the meeting, Haslam also took some time to address the conversation surrounding Garret's trade request and the Browns' strong stance not to deal him.
“We had a lot of conversations about it and there was never serious thought to trade Myles,” Haslam told reporters. “What we know we have in Myles is a Hall of Famer. Myles just turned [29] if I remember, I think in December. He’s probably got five or six really good years in him and is a dominant player who coaches have to game plan for and we value that. We want him to stay here and retire with us, etc. So it was never really a serious thought.”
He added: “These kind of situations are emotional. People say things and you have to realize it’s not just the player. There’s an agent, there’s an agency who are working that process behind the scenes and they’re really good at it. They’re really effective at it. And we’re just glad it worked out.”
Shortly after the deal was signed, Haslam and Garret had a "very positive" conversation, the owner continued. "And listen, Myles was frustrated last year, but hell, so are we and we’re all frustrated, O.K.? And I’m glad he cares enough to be frustrated. We look forward to him being with us for a long time to come."
Garrett's initial trade request arrived in early February, though by the start of March had he changed his tune quite dramatically to sign a four-year extension. Surely the massive payday had something to do with it, but Garrett has also hinted at his knowledge of the team's forthcoming plan at quarterback. Whatever his rationale, it'll probably become more apparent as the offseason progresses.