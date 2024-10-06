SI

Browns' Kevin Stefanski Gives Blunt Statement Regarding Deshaun Watson

Watson struggled in the Browns' 34–13 loss to the Commanders on Sunday.

Madison Williams

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson stands on the sidelines.
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson stands on the sidelines. / Peter Casey-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Cleveland Browns, and specifically quarterback Deshaun Watson, struggled in Sunday's 34–13 loss to the Washington Commanders, but coach Kevin Stefanski doesn't plan to make a quarterback change any time soon.

Watson was benched on the last drive of the game for backup Jameis Winston, which is what led people to wonder if Stefanski would go with Winston moving forward.

However, Stefanski is sticking with Watson for the time being.

"We're not changing quarterbacks," Stefanski said. "We need to play better. I need to coach better. That's really what it is."

Tensions were high on the sidelines between Stefanski and Watson, too. The coach and his quarterback were seen yelling at each other on multiple occasions, especially after confusion on a fourth-and-goal play. Stefanski wanted to go for it, and Watson was seen walking off the field before the play. They don't really seem to be on the same page.

Watson completed 15-of-28 passes for 125 yards and one touchdown. He was sacked seven times.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

Home/NFL