Browns' Kevin Stefanski Gives Blunt Statement Regarding Deshaun Watson
The Cleveland Browns, and specifically quarterback Deshaun Watson, struggled in Sunday's 34–13 loss to the Washington Commanders, but coach Kevin Stefanski doesn't plan to make a quarterback change any time soon.
Watson was benched on the last drive of the game for backup Jameis Winston, which is what led people to wonder if Stefanski would go with Winston moving forward.
However, Stefanski is sticking with Watson for the time being.
"We're not changing quarterbacks," Stefanski said. "We need to play better. I need to coach better. That's really what it is."
Tensions were high on the sidelines between Stefanski and Watson, too. The coach and his quarterback were seen yelling at each other on multiple occasions, especially after confusion on a fourth-and-goal play. Stefanski wanted to go for it, and Watson was seen walking off the field before the play. They don't really seem to be on the same page.
Watson completed 15-of-28 passes for 125 yards and one touchdown. He was sacked seven times.