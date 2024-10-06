Rob Gronkowski Calls for Browns to Bench Deshaun Watson During Another Horrible Outing
The Cleveland Browns suffered another terrible loss on Sunday, falling 34-13 to the Washington Commanders. While it is no great shame to lose to this version of the Commanders, invigorated by the outstanding play of rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, the Browns were astoundingly bad in just about every phase. This was especially true on offense, where Deshaun Watson's intense struggles continued.
Watson finished the day completing 53.4% of his passes for 125 yards and one touchdown along with one fumble lost. He led the offense to all of six points in the first three quarters and seemed to get into it with head coach Kevin Stefanski during a goal line sequence. It continues a disturbing trend of Watson mostly failing to execute the offense at even a basic level, which is a large part of the reason the Browns sit at 1-4 on the season.
At halftime, with Cleveland down 24-3, Fox Sports analyst Rob Gronkowski put it bluntly: it is time for the Browns to start considering Jameis Winston instead of Watson.
"They gotta start looking at Jameis Winston," Gronk said. "And the possibility of putting him into the game."
It is tough for anybody to disagree. The Browns look toothless with Watson under center and they have yet to score 20 points in a game this year. The offense had 18 points in the team's only victory so far. Whatever is going on with Watson, he is not the Pro Bowl player he was in Houston with the Texans.
Of course, the Browns are very unlikely to bench Watson despite all those truths because his enormous contract will keep him on the roster pretty much no matter what. So Browns fans shouldn't hold their breath that Gronkowski's wisdom will be applied anytime soon.