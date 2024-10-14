Browns' Kevin Stefanski Explains Why He's Sticking With Deshaun Watson
Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski is shockingly sticking with starting quarterback Deshaun Watson after a 1–5 start to the season.
For weeks now, the NFL world has called for Stefanski to bench Watson for Jameis Winston. Watson has had some huge struggles this season, posting one embarrassing stat after another. For instance, Watson went 27 drives before finally converting a third down play on Sunday.
Despite all of the criticism, Stefanski is staying strong on remaining with Watson. This is the response he gave to reporters asking him why he won't start Winston instead.
"I think Deshaun gives us the best chance to win, continues to give us the best chance to win," Stefanski told reporters on Monday.
The Browns are coming off their fourth loss in a row, a 20–16 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Three of the team's losses have been determined by four to six points.
Watson has completed 122-of-199 pass attempts for 1,020 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions. He's been sacked 31 times, which is the most in the league. The second most is Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams, who's been sacked 20 times. Watson has posted a 76.6 QBR, which is in the lower half of the league.
The Browns will play AFC North divisional rival Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday at home. A win led by Watson would be huge for the Browns, but a loss might make Stefanski finally reevaluate who he wants at QB1.