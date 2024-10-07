Deshaun Watson's Rough Start to Season Has Him on Pace to Break Two Bad NFL Records
Deshaun Watson has been in the hot seat since the Cleveland Browns' 34–13 loss to the Washington Commanders on Sunday, which moved the Browns to 1–4 this season.
Multiple media personalities, including former NFL star Rob Gronkowski and former coach Jason Garrett, called for Watson to be benched moving forward. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski stood his ground, though, and plans to stick with Watson for now.
If Watson continues on the unfortunate path he's currently on this season, then he's on pace to potentially break two NFL records—and, they aren't impressive ones.
Watson's already been sacked 26 times through five games this season. This puts him on track to be sacked 88 times, per Pro Football Talk, which would crush the single season record of 76 from David Carr in 2002.
Along with the sacks, Watson could also break the NFL record for the most yards lost by sacks. So far, he's lost 154 yards on sacks, putting him on pace to lose 524 yards. The record is 489 yards lost by Randall Cunningham in 1986.
On top of these tough statistics, Watson's completed 106-of-176 passes for 852 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions so far this season. He currently has a QBR of 21, which is the worst in the league.
If the Browns decide to bench Watson moving forward, then backup quarterback Jameis Winston would step in.