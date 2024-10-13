Deshaun Watson’s Dreadful Season Summed Up With One Embarrassingly Bad Stat
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has notably been having a rough 2024 season, with each game producing more unfortunate moments for the quarterback.
Through the first half of Sunday's game vs. the Philadelphia Eagles, one stat of Watson's season emphasized a glaringly bad issue.
Fox Sports' Michael Strahan said at halftime that Watson has converted zero of his past 25 third down attempts. Yikes.
In the first half of Sunday's contest, Watson's third down attempts went as follows: incomplete pass, incomplete pass, incomplete pass, and a sack.
The Browns' only touchdown in the first half was scored by the defense after they blocked an Eagles field goal attempt and ran the ball back to the end zone.
After last week's 34–13 loss to the Washington Commanders, Browns fans and NFL media members called for coach Kevin Stefanski to bench Watson for Jameis Winston. It wouldn't come as a big surprise if there's a similar sentiment after Sunday's Eagles game, too.