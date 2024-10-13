Browns' Offense Hits Grim Milestone With Another Awful Performance in Loss to Eagles
The Cleveland Browns fell to 1-5 on the year on Sunday with another ugly loss, this time to the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. In the process, the Browns' offense hit its latest grim milestone, this time relating to a complete and utter failure to get points on the board.
Per ESPN's Field Yates, with the 20-16 defeat Cleveland became the first team in a decade to score fewer than 20 points in each of the first six games of the year. And just to salt the wound he also noted the Browns have scored on one of their last 29 drives.
It's a truly dire situation. Quarterback Deshaun Watson appears to be broken beyond repair and is dealing with the grim milestones he personally keeps hitting as he fails to produce in the pocket. The only reason Sunday's game was close was because Cleveland returned a blocked field goal for a touchdown and the franchise certainly cannot rely on production from special teams to stay competitive for the whole year.
Whatever's going on in Cleveland appears to be getting much worse before it gets better. Head coach Kevin Stefanski has a lot of mirror-looking to do this week.