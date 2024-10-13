SI

Browns' Offense Hits Grim Milestone With Another Awful Performance in Loss to Eagles

Cleveland's woes continued in Week 6.

Liam McKeone

The Browns failed to hit 20 points for the sixth week in a row
The Browns failed to hit 20 points for the sixth week in a row / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Cleveland Browns fell to 1-5 on the year on Sunday with another ugly loss, this time to the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. In the process, the Browns' offense hit its latest grim milestone, this time relating to a complete and utter failure to get points on the board.

Per ESPN's Field Yates, with the 20-16 defeat Cleveland became the first team in a decade to score fewer than 20 points in each of the first six games of the year. And just to salt the wound he also noted the Browns have scored on one of their last 29 drives.

It's a truly dire situation. Quarterback Deshaun Watson appears to be broken beyond repair and is dealing with the grim milestones he personally keeps hitting as he fails to produce in the pocket. The only reason Sunday's game was close was because Cleveland returned a blocked field goal for a touchdown and the franchise certainly cannot rely on production from special teams to stay competitive for the whole year.

Whatever's going on in Cleveland appears to be getting much worse before it gets better. Head coach Kevin Stefanski has a lot of mirror-looking to do this week.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Liam McKeone
LIAM MCKEONE

Liam McKeone is a senior writer for the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in the industry as a content creator since 2017, and prior to joining SI in May 2024, McKeone worked for NBC Sports Boston and The Big Lead. In addition to his work as a writer, he has hosted the Press Pass Podcast covering sports media and The Big Stream covering pop culture. A graduate of Fordham University, he is always up for a good debate and enjoys loudly arguing about sports, rap music, books and video games. McKeone has been a member of the National Sports Media Association since 2020.

Home/NFL