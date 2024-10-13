SI

NFL Fans Baffled by Kevin Stefanski's Decision to Kick Field Goal at End of Eagles Loss

Stephen Douglas

Kevin Stefanski is under fire once more.
The Philadelphia Eagles beat the Cleveland Browns 20-16 in Week 6. With the loss the Cleveland Browns have fallen to 1-5 on the season and have yet to score 20 points in a game. Deshaun Watson threw for 168 yards and was sacked five times in the loss.

While Watson mostly struggled again, he did convert a few third downs in the second half. Still, coach Kevin Stefanski didn't trust him to go for a touchdown late with the Browns down seven. Instead the Browns coach elected to kick a field goal to cut the Eagles lead to four with 3:54 remaining in the game.

The Browns never got the ball back.

Some fans pointed out that kicking the field goal there was a bad decision long before the Browns failed to get a stop that would have gotten them the ball back, still needing a touchdown.

