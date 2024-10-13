NFL Fans Baffled by Kevin Stefanski's Decision to Kick Field Goal at End of Eagles Loss
The Philadelphia Eagles beat the Cleveland Browns 20-16 in Week 6. With the loss the Cleveland Browns have fallen to 1-5 on the season and have yet to score 20 points in a game. Deshaun Watson threw for 168 yards and was sacked five times in the loss.
While Watson mostly struggled again, he did convert a few third downs in the second half. Still, coach Kevin Stefanski didn't trust him to go for a touchdown late with the Browns down seven. Instead the Browns coach elected to kick a field goal to cut the Eagles lead to four with 3:54 remaining in the game.
The Browns never got the ball back.
Some fans pointed out that kicking the field goal there was a bad decision long before the Browns failed to get a stop that would have gotten them the ball back, still needing a touchdown.
Those are the ones that are safe for work.