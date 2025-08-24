Kevin Stefanski Responds to Narrative That He's 'Sabotaging' Shedeur Sanders
Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders struggled in his team's preseason finale on Saturday afternoon in Cleveland. The fifth-round pick completed just 3-of-6 passes for 14 yards and was sacked five times before being replaced by Tyler Huntley to close out the game.
Both fans and media members alike have come to the defense of Sanders following the contest, claiming that head coach Kevin Stefanski's handling of the quarterback competition was a detriment to the former Colorado signal-caller. Stefanski was asked about this narrative on Sunday by Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot:
"Obviously I don't concern myself with outside type of things ..." he said. "I'm committed to his development, just like all of our rookies, so we'll continue to focus on getting our guys better. And that's what we'll stay committed to, and that's what's important to me."
Here's a video of Stefanski's answer:
Sanders has had an up-and-down start to his NFL career this summer. While he impressed in his debut, the 23-year-old has also dealt with shoulder and oblique injuries that have hindered his ability to stay on the field.
After naming Joe Flacco their starter last week, it sounds like the Browns plan to keep four quarterbacks on their 53-man roster to begin the season. They'll open the campaign on Sunday, Sept. 7 against the Cincinnati Bengals.