Browns Reveal Where Shedeur Sanders, Dillon Gabriel Stand on QB Depth Chart
Shedeur Sanders now knows where he stands with the Browns.
On Tuesday, Cleveland coach Kevin Stefanski named rookie Dillon Gabriel the team's backup quarterback. That comes a week after the team named Joe Flacco its starting quarterback for Week 1. On Monday, the Browns traded Kenny Pickett to the Raiders, removing another signal-caller from what was a crowded room.
Those developments mean rookie Shedeur Sanders will be the third-string quarterback on the depth chart after a four-way competition in training camp. Sanders had his ups and downs in training camp and the preseasons, but he has ceded the first two spots to Flacco and Gabriel and remains a developmental prospect.
Sanders had a successful college career playing for his father, Deion, at Jackson State and Colorado and even won the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award in 2024. He was projected as a first-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft, but plummeted to the fifth round, where the Browns selected him with the 144th overall pick.
Cleveland took Gabriel in the third round (No. 94), so it makes sense that they would value him above a player taken two rounds later.
While Flacco and Gabriel beat Sanders out for the top two spots on the depth chart, it doesn't mean that list is firm for the remainder of the season.
Sanders has to be disappointed with this development, but he remains with the team and now has to work his way up.