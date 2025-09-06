SI

Browns Come to Terms With Rookie RB Quinshon Judkins After Legal Case Is Resolved

Blake Silverman

Quinshon Judkins came to terms with the Browns on a four-year deal.
The Browns have signed rookie running back Quinshon Judkins to a four-year, $11.4 million deal ahead of their Week 1 game against the Bengals Sunday according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

He was the last 2025 draft pick to sign his contract as he faced a legal issue. Three weeks ago, prosecutors declined to charge Judkins after he was arrested in July on charges of touch or strike/battery/domestic violence. The Ohio State product faced a misdemeanor domestic violence and battery charge before the case was declined due to various factors, including "late reporting of the alleged incident to police, no surveillance video and no independent witnesses" according to Fox Sports 640's Andy Slater.

Cleveland selected Judkins in the second round with the No. 36 pick in April's NFL draft after he led the Buckeyes' backfield alongside TreVeyon Henderson last season on their way to a national championship. He scored three touchdowns in the College Football Playoff national championship game against Notre Dame, rushing for two and catching one in Ohio State's 34–23 win over the Fighting Irish. Judkins had seven total touchdowns in the Buckeyes' run through the CFP to the title.

He missed the preseason and is not expected to play in Cleveland's first game against Cincinnati Sunday according to ESPN's Daniel Oyefusi. While Judkins's legal situation is resolved, the matter remains under investigation by the NFL, also according to ESPN.

