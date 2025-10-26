Browns Forced to Make Surprising Decision on Shedeur Sanders Before Facing Patriots
The Browns are slated to take on the Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Sunday in Week 8 of the 2025 NFL season. Shortly before kickoff it was revealed Cleveland had to make a surprising roster decision regarding the one and only Shedeur Sanders.
The Browns ruled Sanders out for the game in an unexpected turn of events. The rookie signal-caller popped up on the injury report on Saturday with back tightness and on Sunday the team made it official that he wouldn't be able to suit up. Sanders had served as the backup to Dillon Gabriel over the last few weeks; that role will be filled by Bailey Zappe for the game against New England after the journeyman quarterback was elevated from the practice squad on Sunday.
Sanders has yet to take a regular season snap for Cleveland after getting picked in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL draft. His first season in the NFL has been a matter of much attention from the larger football world. Just about everybody is intensely curious as to whether Sanders's crazy draft day fall was a reflection of his talent or the publicity he brings with him everywhere he goes. The likelihood he'd see the field increased significantly once the Browns traded Joe Flacco to the Bengals but the Browns still opted to give Gabriel the starting nod.
A tough blow for the young Sanders. Any game comes with the opportunity for real snaps, whether they come in a blowout or a coach's decision or whatever reason. Getting sidelined due to an unexpected bout of back tightness is a missed opportunity for Sanders.
Shedeur Sanders's rookie season so far
Sanders has not been asked to do much as a rookie in Cleveland.
He was the fourth-string quarterback on the depth chart entering camp behind Flacco, Gabriel, and Kenny Pickett. Pickett was traded to the Raiders during the preseason, which bumped everyone up a spot. Then Flacco started the season and didn't play very well and was benched for Gabriel. In Week 6 the Browns traded Flacco to the Bengals.
Gabriel has struggled to start his NFL career but the Browns aren't a very talented team and thus it came as a surprise to nobody. It seems the team is invested in seeing how Gabriel fares as the full-time starter before seeing what Sanders has to offer. Until he forces the coaching staff to make a change, it would appear Gabriel will remain the starter for the foreseeable future.
Sanders must still wait for his opportunity. But it won't come this week.