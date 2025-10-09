Shedeur Sanders Reveals Message to Dillon Gabriel After He Became Browns' Starter
Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders were among the quarterbacks that competed for the Browns' starting job over the summer. Joe Flacco ultimately won the job, but after four weeks, Cleveland benched him for their third-rounder in Gabriel.
Though Sanders has been the third-string quarterback and worked with the scout team through the first five weeks of the season, he still felt excited for Gabriel when he got named the starter ahead of their game against the Vikings.
"Just like Dillon when he got moved up to QB1 I was like, 'That's lit bro, you got to make sure you handle everything the right way and just continue being him.'"
That excitement doesn't just extend to Gabriel, but any other members of the Browns' rookie class. "Any time players that I came in with and spent a lot of time with, they get moved up and they're able to have a vital role in this offense and this piece, I get extremely excited for them," Sanders said. "I'm playing through them, I'm excited just as them every time they get out there and run a route and everything."
Sanders has yet to see the field this season, but the Browns' rookie class has been strong so far with players like Mason Graham, Carson Schwesinger, Quinshon Judkins, Harold Fannin Jr. and Isaiah Bond already flashing through five games. While Gabriel lost his first start to the Vikings, he still went 19-for-33 for 190 yards and two touchdowns.
Though Browns coach Kevin Stefanski has not shared whether Sanders will be the backup behind Gabriel after they traded Flacco, Sanders maintains that he is ready to play once he gets his chance.
"I'm overly confident within myself. I knew when I first got here I'm ready to play," Sanders said. "It's up to the coaches, whatever decision they make I'm fine with."