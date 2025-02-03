SI

Browns' Stance on Keeping Myles Garrett Hasn't Changed Despite Trade Request

The reigning Defensive Player of the Year requested a trade out of Cleveland in an emotional statement on Monday.

Garrett requested a trade from the Browns on Monday morning. / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
While defensive end Myles Garrett formerly requested a trade from the Cleveland Browns on Monday morning in an emotional statement—that doesn't mean the team intends to deal him.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) following Garrett's public plea, Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer wrote that the Browns have "no plans to deal him."

Breer added that, of course, that won't stop teams from calling on Garrett's availablity.

Last Tuesday, general manager Andrew Berry said via the team's website that the Browns are "looking forward to [Garrett] being on the field."

"Like I said in my [early January] press conference," he explained. "We envision him going from Cleveland to Canton when his career is over... I think you can assume that we do anticipate at some point doing a third contract with Myles. We want him to retire here."

Garrett in currently under contract with the Browns through the 2026 season. The 29-year-old is a former No. 1 overall pick, the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year, and is a four-time first-team All-Pro.

