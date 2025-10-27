Browns Star Would Happily Give Up Incredible Stat Line to Win a Game
The Patriots beat the Browns 32–13 on Sunday to move to 6–2 on the season. Meanwhile, Cleveland fell to 2–6 on the season, which really bummed out star pass rusher Myles Garrett.
Garrett was spotted sitting alone on the bench in the fourth quarter after he sacked Drake Maye five times and registered another six tackles and five QB hits in the game. It was an incredible performance by Garrett, but he was not able to celebrate because of the Browns’ latest loss.
You'd think he'd be used to it by now considering the Browns are 55–84 since they drafted him with the No. 1 pick in the 2017 NFL draft. He's experienced just two winning seasons in his first eight and this one doesn't appear to be headed in that direction either.
After the game Garrett was asked what it was like to again have a good defensive performance and watch the offense falter in a loss. Garrett noted that he's asked that every week and said, "It doesn't get any easier."
Asked a follow-up about his incredible stat line, Garrett didn't seem to care saying, "I would throw the whole performance away for a win."
You could almost feel bad for Garrett if he hadn't decided to take a then-record $40 million a year to remain with the Browns in March. T.J. Watt signed a similar extension later in the offseason to surpass him as the highest paid non-quarterback in the NFL, but at least his team started 4–2.
Maybe you can have it all... as long as you're not in Cleveland.