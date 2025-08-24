Raiders Backup QB Aidan O'Connell to Start 2025 Season on IL
During the Raiders' final preseason game on Saturday night vs. the Cardinals, Las Vegas backup quarterback Aidan O'Connell suffered a fractured right wrist, causing him to start the 2025 season on the injured list, coach Pete Carroll told reporters after the game. O'Connell is expected to miss six to eight weeks.
"That's a big blow for us," Carroll said.
O'Connell, who started 17 games in the last two seasons for the Raiders, was set as Geno Smith's backup for the 2025 season. Las Vegas acquired Smith in a trade this offseason, effectively pushing O'Connell back to the second spot.
O'Connell was hurt on his second drive of Saturday night's game. In the first drive, he was sacked and gave up a fumble in the process. He completed 3 of 4 passes for 36 yards.
Rookie quarterback Cam Miller stepped in for O'Connell in the game. He's on the depth chart as the third-string quarterback, and otherwise, the Raiders have no other quarterbacks listed.
The Raiders now may seek another potential backup quarterback before the 2025 season rolls around in a couple weeks. Las Vegas opens the year on Sunday, Sept. 7 vs. the Patriots.