Five Potential Last-Minute Trade Candidates Before 2025 NFL Season
The 2025 NFL season is just around the corner, and teams are looking to finalize their 53-man rosters as they embark on the new campaign. That will, of course, result in a handful of roster cuts, with roster cutdown day slated for Tuesday, Aug. 26, and potentially even some trades.
Some teams may look to the trade market in order to make a last-second upgrade or add some depth at a position of need. And with Week 1 less than two weeks away, the clock is ticking for GMs to make their final adjustments to their roster.
Already, we've seen the Commanders move on from running back Brian Robinson Jr., who was dealt to the 49ers. There has been some movement among backup quarterbacks, too, with the Eagles acquiring Sam Howell in a deal with the Vikings. So, what other players could potentially be traded in the days leading up to the season opener?
Jakobi Meyers, WR - Las Vegas Raiders
Meyers is an obvious late-offseason trade candidate. The veteran wide receiver requested a move away from the Raiders on Monday, and would be a valuable addition to any offense. He's making just $11 million in 2025, a relatively inexpensive cost for a player coming off a 1,000+ yard campaign. He has four consecutive years with 65+ receptions and 800+ yards, and will hit free agency after the season.
Anthony Richardson, QB - Indianapolis Colts
The Colts elected to roll with Daniel Jones over Anthony Richardson, who they selected with the No. 4 pick just three years ago. If that's not a show of their lack of faith in Richardson, I'm not sure what is.
If Richardson intends to continue his NFL career and get back to being a starter for a franchise that believes in him, his best bet may be to try to find a move away from Indy. His potential remains sky high, but largely untapped, and there may be some quarterback guru out there who still thinks they can unlock his upside.
Adam Thielen, WR - Carolina Panthers
Adam Thielen could be a veteran on the move before the 2025 season gets underway. The Panthers don't have a superstar wide receiver on the roster, but they've addressed the position in each of the last two drafts. In 2024, they selected Xavier Legette with the No. 32 pick, and this year they went with Tetairoa McMillan out of Arizona at No. 8. With Jalen Coker also developing, Thielen may be deemed excess to requirement. He's already been linked with a reunion with the Vikings, who are reportedly seeking some depth out wide.
Kenny Pickett, QB - Cleveland Browns
After an injury effectively killed Pickett's chances of having a true shot to compete for the starting quarterback role in Cleveland, a trade may be the most likely outcome. The Browns have the most crowded quarterbacks room in the NFL, even after parting ways with Tyler Huntley, and with Pickett unlikely to dethrone Flacco, he may be the odd man out in Cleveland.
Evan Neal, OT - New York Giants
Evan Neal's tenure with the Giants has been marred by poor performances and a lack of consistency at tackle. Now, heading into year four, he's been tasked with sliding down the offensive line to the guard position. The former No. 7 pick has played in just 29 games in his first three seasons in the league, and this position change may be his last chance to prove he's worth keeping around in New York. If a team is willing to roll the dice on him, the Giants may be willing to move on to ensure they get some return for the Alabama product.