2022 Cleveland Browns Mock Draft, Vol. 4 (Final)

With all of the work done, it's just a matter of waiting for the NFL Draft to start. So to finish off the draft season, here is the final mock draft for the Cleveland Browns, trying to follow the breadcrumbs left by general manager Andrew Berry.

The NFL Draft is upon us and while this year's class isn't as talented as recent years, there are worthwhile players to be had and the Cleveland Browns will be tasked with finding their share. That challenge is only heightened by the fact the Browns won't have a first round pick this year... and possibly the next two years.

Berry has continuously talked about approaching the NFL Draft as if he were drafting for an expansion team. That would suggest the Browns aren't concerned with needs, instead focusing on getting the most bang for their buck with each pick. That likely means picking premium positions when they are available.

For this last mock draft, I selected what I think are the seven best prospects for what the Browns want to do, regardless of needs, using the framework Andrew Berry has provided in the years he's been involved.

I used the consensus board to try to make it as honest as possible, though I did not select a kicker even though I expect the Browns will take one. I don't have much to offer on kickers and since some of the boards that comprised the consensus board didn't include specialists, all of them were available in the seventh round.

© Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports 44. Drake Jackson, EDGE USC Age: 21 (Born April 12th, 2001) Height: 6'3" Weight: 273 lbs Vertical: 36.5" (at 254 pounds)

Broad Jump: 127" (at 254 pounds) 3-Cone: 7.09 (Pro Day) Shuttle: 4.28 (Pro Day) Production: 22 solo tackles (5.1%), 8 tackles for loss (15.3%), 5 sacks (23.8%) in 2021 Jackson's draft process has been emblematic of the prospect he is. A gifted athlete still trying to figure out who he is and what he wants to be. To this point, he's been a long, wiry edge rusher capable of beating offensive tackles without letting them put a hand on him. Explosive off the ball, he's got long arms, quick hands and can bend the edge effortlessly. Jackson has leaned into this part of his game so much, it can leave plenty of evaluators wanting more. Because he's so gifted, he doesn't often do the dirty work, taking on linemen to defend the run or shedding blocks once engaged. As a result, he can often become a non-factor in that element of the game, trying to go around blockers, taking himself out of plays in the process. Jackson has produced ever since he walked on campus for the Trojans, leading the team in sacks and tackles for loss as a freshman. At that point, he was 275 pounds. He then dropped 25 pounds and played as a stand up edge rusher. Still able to attack the quarterback, it made sense given the way he was playing. In the draft process, Jackson wanted to get stronger and add good weight. He showed up to the combine at 254 pounds, then was 273 pounds at Pro Day about a month later. The team that drafts him could end up deciding what they feel the best weight is for him, which could dictate his style of play. Added strength would benefit Jackson, but he has to embrace it. That could enable him to be a full service pass rushing threat, able to keep opponents off balance as they have to account for power and agility. It also would enable him to be a better run defender if he's willing to put in the work. Being able to win with such little effort can be addictive. Winning with strength, properly defending the run requires more effort. Jackson must be willing to put in that effort, which will still require time. As a result, Jackson might be best utilized as a situational pass rusher his rookie season, which would fit nicely with the Browns in the event they are able to re-sign Jadeveon Clowney. Between Clowney and Myles Garrett, that would not only enable Jackson time to develop, but show him how valuable a power game could be for his development. Should Jackson reach his potential, becoming a full service defensive end at around 265 to 270 pounds, the Browns could have as gifted a pair of ends as the league has to offer. There may not be a better team for a player like Jackson to develop, which could be further justify the investment. © Barbara J. Perenic/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK 78. Nick Cross, S Maryland Age: 20 (Born September 10th, 2001) Height: 6' 1/8" Weight: 212 lbs 40-Yard Dash: 4.34 Vertical: 37"

Broad Jump: 130" 3-Cone: 6.85 (Pro Day) Shuttle: 4.21 (Pro Day) Bench Press: 21 reps (Pro Day) Production: 45 solo tackles (7.6%), 4 pass deflections (8.5%), 3 interceptions (50%) in 2021 Cross has the prototypical build for a safety with top of the line athleticism and he won't be 21 until the start of the NFL regular season. He has track speed to help him cover ground and is a physical player who can lay the wood. His production is good, but not great, which is the only thing missing from his profile. Had he gone back to Maryland for another season, he might have hit all the production benchmarks, so the Browns might be getting an ascending player at a relative discount. Cross's biggest question mark is his ability to operate in coverage. For teams looking to draft him, they may view that as a matter of reps. The more experience he gets, the better he will be. Should he be able to improve in that area of his game, he could become a full service safety. The Browns have a place to play him now, putting him in the slot. Cross would come in and compete with Ronnie Harrison to play that role. However, Cross could end up being the better option in coverage, increasingly working his way into the lineup for obvious passing situations. Reducing the area of the field he needs to work might enable him to be more effective early, allowing his obvious physical talent to be highlighted. Browns defensive coordinator Joe Woods aspires to have three safeties that can play free, strong and that slot position on any given snap and Cross has the tools necessary to accomplish it. His physicality in the box would be an asset and his speed could make him a dangerous player to send on the blitz. Having Harrison now could help ease the transition given just how young Cross is. Cross could step into that role on a full-time basis in 2023 with a long-term vision of having him become one of the deep safeties should the Browns move on from John Johnson III or Grant Delpit. © Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports 99. (Compensatory) Khalil Shakir, WR Boise State Age: 22 (Born February 10th, 2001) Height: 5'11 7/8" Weight: 196 lbs 40-Yard Dash: 4.43 Vertical: 34.5" (38.5" at Pro Day)

Broad Jump: 124" 3-Cone: 7.28 Shuttle: 4.23 Bench Press: 16 reps (Pro Day) Production: 77 receptions, 1,117 yards (35.7%), 7 touchdowns in 2021 Shakir is a player that has stood out throughout the entire draft process. He has two seasons of elite production and carried that over into a good week at the Senior Bowl. His athletic testing isn't elite, but it wasn't expected to be. His speed was a pleasant surprise and while his agility isn't great, almost every wide receiver who participated in those drills at the combine this year bombed on them, which might be more indicative of the schedule of the combine rather than an athletic deficiency. Shakir's slippery and smooth in his routes. He has a plan and knows how to get open, dominating against man coverage he faced. He is also effective after the catch and will flash speed that can go the distance. His ability to set his feet to maximize yardage after the catch combined with his balance and body control allow Shakir to make his share of highlight plays. He has dropped his share of passes, often easy catches because he takes his eye off the ball to focus on what's coming next. When he's fully engaged and concentrating on the pass, he can make some spectacular grabs. While Shakir does have experience playing outside, 65 percent of the snaps in his career, including 76 percent in his final season were from the slot. That's likely not a problem for the Browns, who have a vacancy at slot receiver. Reportedly, Shakir is also a player teams like because of the person he is in addition to the football player. As an added bonus, he's played his share of games in the cold over the course of his career in Boise. © Columbus Dispatch-USA TODAY Sports 118. Brandon Smith, LB Penn State Age: 21 (Born April 12th, 2001)

Height: 6'3 1/2" Weight: 250 lbs 40-Yard Dash: 4.52 Vertical: 37.5" Broad Jump: 128" 3-Cone: 6.94 (Pro Day) Shuttle: 4.08 (Pro Day) Bench Press: 19 reps (Pro Day) Production: 45 solo tackles (8.1%) in 2021 Smith is the latest in the line of athletic freaks to come out of Penn State who haven't really proven much on the field. Smith's a former edge rusher converted into an off-ball linebacker and his production is underwhelming. Almost everything about this pick comes down to the fact he is a gifted athlete who can cover at 250 pounds. Right now, Smith projects to be a dime linebacker who a team hopes can learn how to do everything else. The Browns currently have a spot for a dime linebacker as Malcolm Smith is a free agent. If the Browns don't find anyone to fill this role, the Browns might sign the soon to be 33-year old linebacker for a third season, where he's played reasonably. The key is that Brandon Smith is 25 pounds heavier, more athletic and only 21 years old. Smith has the ideal build and athleticism to cover tight ends and backs out of the backfield, but if he's operating in zone, he can make an impact against receivers as well. He would also need to find a role on special teams. When it comes to playing the run, Smith needs to process faster. Some of that might be due to a lack of experience at the position. Regardless of the reason, it's worth trying to get him to learn because if he can pick it up, he could become a special player. Smith can be physical, able to defeat blockers, but it doesn't happen consistently. Much of that is because he's a tick slow to recognize what's happening in front of him, so he has to figure out a way to beat the block if he's going to make a play. The Nittany Lions resorted to sending him on run blitzes in tandem with defensive line stunts, which allowed him to make a number of highlights. That can be effective, but is difficult to sustain. So in that respect, Smith could be what people hoped Mack Wilson was going to be coming out of Alabama. Wilson didn't have near the juice that Smith does, which could enable Smith to become an effective role player even if he never becomes anything else. Still, even if it takes a few seasons, if Smith can learn the finer points of the linebacker position, there's potential for him to become far more. © Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports 202. (via DAL) James Mitchell, TE Virginia Tech Age: 22 (Born August 11th, 1999)

Height: 6'4" Weight: 249 lbs Bench Press: 18 reps (Pro Day) Production: 26 receptions, 435 yards (19.7%), 4 touchdowns in 2020 Everything with Mitchell is dependent on how teams feel about his recovery from ACL surgery suffered in the middle of September. He might even be ready to go for minicamps, but if the team that takes him opts for a more cautious approach, they could hold him out until training camp. Mitchell was one of the better tight end prospects entering the collegiate season, coming off of a breakout year in the abridged COVID-19 year. Before the injury, Mitchell had the ability to push vertical immediately, stretching the field. He's also notably fluid athlete in adjusting to make catches. He's also pretty light on his feet with the ball in his hands, able to make defenders miss. Like every tight end Andrew Berry has been involved with drafting, Mitchell is a receiver first and not a particularly good blocker. Not an effort issue, Mitchell just needs to continue to improve his technique and continue to get stronger. He profiles as an F, but like David Njoku and Harrison Bryant before him could be developed into an inline Y. If the Browns like the player and feel good about his recovery, they might want to grab him with the 118th pick. The potential is there for Mitchell to be the best tight end in the class as long as his knee is fully healthy. © Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports 223. (via DET) Ja'Quan McMillan, CB East Carolina Age: 21 (Born June 4th, 2000) Height: 5'9 3/4" Weight: 181 lbs 40-Yard Dash: 4.55 (Not Invited to Combine) Vertical: 36.5" Broad Jump: 120" 3-Cone: 6.76 Shuttle: 4.25 Bench Press: 14 reps Production: 38 solo tackles (9%), 15 pass deflections (31.2%) in 2021 The Browns have Troy Hill under contract one more season as the team's slot corner, but when he was hurt, they were forced to move players like rookie Greg Newsome into that role. They might be satisfied with that plan so long as they have players like Greedy Williams and A.J. Green in reserve. However, if they want to look for a more permanent replacement, they could look to add one either in this draft class or potentially afterward as a free agent. McMillan was an undersized boundary corner that led the Pirates in tackles, pass deflections and interceptions in 2021. Teams were not afraid to go after him and he was consistently up to the task of defending them. Declaring after his junior season, McMillan leaves East Carolina having yielded eight touchdowns against 12 interceptions. McMillan's lack of length is almost certainly going to force him to play in the slot. Quick footed and relentlessly competitive, McMillan plays bigger than his size would suggest and he looks to initiate contact as a tackler and run defender. It's possible the Browns would hope to put a player like McMillan on their practice squad, calling him up as necessary, preparing him for a more permanent role. Regardless of where he contributes from, McMillan's attitude and toughness make him difficult to discount. © Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports 246. (via BUF) Jason Poe, G Mercer Age: 23 (Born July 27th, 1998) Height: 6' 5/8" Weight: 300 lbs 40-Yard Dash: 4.9 (Not Invited to Combine) Vertical: 31.5" Broad Jump: 111" 3-Cone: 7.52 Shuttle: 4.52 Bench Press: 34 reps

There was plenty of consideration here for Nick Zakelj, offensive tackle from Fordham who grew up in Broadview Heights. He's an aggressive, athletic tackle who is anything but passive in pass protection, but ultimately, I couldn't resist the charm of a stubby 300 lb lead blocker.

Poe was a missile as a pulling guard at Mercer. Light on his feet, he'd line up his target and light them up on the move. And he might be someone to develop as a center. What's more interesting to me is the possibility of having him play the position he played in junior college: Fullback.

Poe is quick off the snap and can get on someone quick. He's short for an offensive lineman, has no neck and plays with good leverage. The fact he has experience as a fullback is important because it means he understands the angles necessary as well as adjusting to a moving target, something he's done pretty well as a guard.

The Browns already have a fondness for playing big, being able to bully the opponent with size. Poe only adds to that physicality and should be a weapon on short yardage or goal line situations.

The Ravens made that transition with defensive tackle Patrick Ricard, a uber athletic defensive tackle, who played for Maine Black Bears. Now, the Browns could potentially do the same thing with a former member of the Mercer Bears.

Being part of a high school coaching staff that was fortunate enough to have Mike Hall Jr. on the team, we couldn't resist the temptation of putting one of the best recruits in the country in the backfield on occasion. The future Ohio State defensive tackle made for a hell of a lead blocker and scored every time we gave him the ball. Maybe Ryan Day will give him a carry at some point.