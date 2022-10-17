3 Players at Heart of Browns Disappointing Defense

Three players the Cleveland Browns had high hopes for entering the 2022 season are at the heart of the defensive issues.

If the Cleveland Browns were going to take a step forward on defense, it required contributions from three players that shined in 2021 providing everyone reason to believe they were ascending talents - Second year players Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and Greg Newsome as well as third year safety Grant Delpit. All three have struggled in 2022 which has contributed to the regression of the entire unit.

A year ago at this time, Browns general manager Andrew Berry was hailed a genius as Newsome and JOK were enjoying successful rookie campaigns. Newsome helped to stabilize the corner position, giving the Browns another talented cover option across from Denzel Ward, giving the Browns an impressive secondary overall.

JOK's speed brought an added dimension on defense and even when he was wrong, he could end up making plays as a result. Whether flying downhill to attack the quarterback or closing as a tackler, JOK would provide highlight plays on a weekly basis.

Delpit entered the season coming off the Achilles' injury he suffered and was eased into his role. He started out at slot before being moved back to a top down safety role for the latter half of the season. At the time, it stabilized the defense and spurred an improved unit in the second half as he replaced Ronnie Harrison who was wildly inconsistent in his responsibility. Harrison moved to the slot role where he proved a better fit.

So what happened?

A few things.

1. Eye Discipline

JOK and Delpit have terrible eye discipline. There are countless examples where either of them have their eyes in the wrong place. Notably yesterday, when the New England Patriots ran a jet sweep, it was apparent that Delpit didn't know where his eyes should be, which allowed Tyquan Thornton to score uncontested. It was Delpit's man to take, his play to make and he was nowhere to be found.

JOK has had some of the same issues, especially in coverage. Too often, JOK has his eyes in the backfield when he should be focused entirely on his man. At times, there are situations where JOK is trying to make a run read first like on the 53-yard reception to tight end Jonnu Smith.

There, JOK is watching the mesh fake in the backfield while Smith is getting behind him and Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe takes full advantage. With such an increased focus on the run game, that might have played a role, but the Browns were in man coverage and Smith was his man. He can't simply allow Smith to run free because he's trying to determine who has the ball in the backfield.

These are two notable examples in this game, but it has been a consistent problem this year. JOK has been as wrong on assignments in man coverage as any player on this team. It started with the Breece Hall touchdown in week two against the New York Jets and has been a theme all year.

For all the speed the Browns have, it means nothing when they have their eyes in the wrong place and their feet aren't moving.

2. Technique and Confidence

It stood out last year how quickly JOK and Newsome were able to play effectively and look confident doing it. This year, neither looks to be playing with confidence. Some of that is being reflected in their technique, especially in the case of Newsome.

Whether he's taking zone turns or playing man, Newsome is often playing too high, which is limiting his ability to cut quickly to stay in phase and compete for balls. Too often, Newsome is getting beat on simple concepts like basic out routes. He just doesn't like look like himself.

Undoubtedly, some of this is a product of youth for both of these players. One only need to look at Baker Mayfield's rookie success compared to his sophomore campaign to see a player quickly reminded just relentless the NFL can be. And while Newsome or JOK aren't going to come out and say they have lost confidence, their play would suggest otherwise.

3. Tackling

Two of the biggest offenders when it comes to missed tackles are JOK and Delpit. Even as there are times when the ineffectiveness of the defensive tackle position is a factor, there are plenty of examples of tackles these two should make and don't. The reason Jonnu Smith's reception went for 53 yards is when he caught the ball, Delpit simply shoulder bombed the Pats tight end rather than wrapping him up. Not only did Smith not go down, but neither JOK nor Delpit were able to make the play. Rookie corner Martin Emerson had to chase him down.

Delpit was a poor tackler coming out of college at LSU and it appeared as though he had made strides to improve last season, but he's regressing in that area this year. It's that much more frustrating because Delpit is effective playing down hill. He recorded five solo tackles against the Patriots and most of those were near the line of scrimmage. He can clearly do it, but he too often takes the easy way out abandoning technique.

Conversely, in 33 snaps on defense, JOK recorded just one solo tackle. That simply cannot happen if the Browns want to be competitive on defense.

4. Coaching

Consistently this season, players on defense have said not to blame coaching. That included coming out of yesterday's loss where all three of these players commented on the situation.

“We just have to do what the coaches ask us to do. They have their responsibility, and once we combine the two and make it 100 percent, we’ll be good.” - Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

“At the end of the day, we’re the players out there. We’re not making plays. He’s not out there making the plays. We’ve all got stuff that we need to work on, but at the end of the day, us 11 on that field have to unite and find a way to make plays because we’re those guys out there on the field.” - Greg Newsome

“Yeah, I slipped and fell, gave up a touchdown. Can't do it. It’s third-and-1, so it’s a high-percentage run situation. They schemed it up and kind of slow released him on a long-developing pass. I just slipped and fell, lost my footing, gave up a touchdown.” - Grant Delpit

Ultimately, the coaching staff is responsible for the product on the field. After the season, head coach Kevin Stefanski can decide how he wants to proceed as a midseason firing does nothing to improve the situation and could prove harmful if the players indeed believe their own mistakes are the problem.

That also doesn't mean they are absolved of blame. There are some questions worth asking.

Did the Browns do Newsome a disservice by putting him in the slot this season?

The Browns traded corner Troy Hill in the offseason back to the Rams for a draft pick. Hill was not particularly good for the Browns in his one season, but he did have a prescribed role that allowed Newsome to focus on playing a specific spot. In no way shape or form is this to suggest that Newsome can't play the slot, but it's worth considering if he was overloaded this year or perhaps that he's simply better playing on the outside.

Perhaps it's simply a lack of experience and he will grow in that role. The rookie corner Emerson got picked on a bit by the Patriots, but he looks like he belongs in the NFL. The Browns may feel good about his ability to man the boundary opposite Ward keeping Newsome in the slot in situations where they play at least three corners heading into next season.

Nevertheless, the Browns might want to explore bringing in another slot in the offseason. That could give the Browns some intriguing options. Emerson's size and strength is valuable but there are times when the Browns might want more speed on the field and could put Newsome on the outside, bringing in another slot.

Why do safeties start off well and then seem to falter in this defense?

When the Browns acquired Ronnie Harrison for the 2020 season, he was a spark when he became a fixture on defense. In 2021, he struggled and was moved to the slot role in the Browns defense. Delpit and John Johnson IIII thrived in the second half of 2021. Delpit is struggling in 2022 and Johnson's play has been underwhelming. Is that coincidence or is there something else that is making it difficult for them to sustain success?

The Browns want the safety position to be a focal point of their defense and have invested plenty of resources to that end. The results are too often underwhelming to this point.

Where do they go from here?

Even as there are no shortage of critics ready to fire coaches and get rid of players, the reality is that everyone simply needs to work through these issues as they attempt to break through and find consistent success. It's not an easy answer, because there isn't one.

The Browns are young on defense. Even if players like Myles Garrett, Denzel Ward and Jadeveon Clowney are all healthy and performing at the peak of their powers, it's players like these three that will determine how good this side of the ball can be both the rest of this year and next. With youth comes ignorance of what it takes to maintain excellence, resulting in inconsistency, which is what continues to show up on the field.

These three players will continue to be a focal point for evaluation as a barometer for where this defense is heading. Right now, they are struggling as is the defense. If they can find a groove, the group could stabilize and play a more consistent brand of defense.