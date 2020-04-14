BrownsDigest
5 Edge Rushers For The Cleveland Browns In The 2020 NFL Draft

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns can be reasonably satisfied with their edge rotation for the 2020 season. Myles Garrett is as good as anyone in the league and while Olivier Vernon's situation is still potentially malleable, he's a good option across from him. Adrian Clayborn is an excellent rotational player behind them. Whether the Browns add a fourth through the draft will likely be viewed through the lens of value.

If the Browns have a player they really like that could add another option to their rotation on the defensive line off the edge, they likely won't hesitate. It's just no longer a need that must be addressed.

After 2020 is a little more up in the air and the team will be on the lookout for the longterm answer across from Garrett. Vernon will likely leave in free agency and Clayborn is under contract for another year, but he's not an ideal starting option. If the Browns pick someone this year, they will have the opportunity to prove they can be a starter across from Garrett, but it wouldn't be disappointing if they were never more than a good rotational piece.

The defense Joe Woods is installing also allows some flexibility in the type of edge defender the Browns might target. With Vernon and Clayborn, they are likely to exclusively play with their hand on the ground. Woods has coached players and orchestrated defenses with a LEO or stand up edge rusher. The Denver Broncos and Von Miller are a notable example.

If the Browns have someone they love, but is more equipped to play from a two-point stance, the Browns aren't likely to be scared off, simply embracing what they do and planning their defense around them.

In Connection With Uniform Reveal, Browns Announce ‘Hats Off to Our Heroes’ Fund

The Cleveland Browns have announced the 'Hats Off to Our Heroes' Fund to coincide with their uniform release on Wednesday. It's an initiative created to commit proceeds from jersey sales to those being pressed into duty as a result of COVID-19.

Pete Smith

by

Footballfan55

Bucs Rumored To Want To Trade Up For Tackle To Protect Tom Brady

With the signing of Tom Brady to be their quarterback, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in win now mode. As a result, they are rumored to be in the market to trade up from 14th pick for an offensive tackle to protect Brady, which could have an impact on the Cleveland Browns.

Pete Smith

by

Footballfan55

Karl Joseph Signs Contract With Browns, Still Waiting To Complete Physical

Karl Joseph has signed his contract with the Cleveland Browns, but he has not completed a physical. He was the last player the Browns were waiting to sign officially among players they had agreed to deals with during free agency.

Pete Smith

by

Footballfan55

NFL Announces Virtual OTAs Starting Next Monday, Which Benefits The Browns, Makes Draft Now More Necessary

The NFL, in agreement with NFLPA, has announced their plan to begin virtual OTAs starting next Monday, the 20th of April. Teams will be able to start giving players information such as playbooks and teaching them various systems while players will be able to comply with their workout bonuses in their contract.

Pete Smith

by

Footballfan55

5 Defensive Tackles For The Browns In The 2020 NFL Draft

The Cleveland Browns have improved their defensive tackle rotation through free agency with the addition of Andrew Billings to bolster the nose, but they could use another three-technique from the 2020 NFL Draft to improve the rotation as well as the interior pass rush.

Pete Smith

5 Running Backs For The Browns In The 2020 NFL Draft

The Cleveland Browns have to make a determination on how they will approach Kareem Hunt for this season and the future. Depending on their decision with Hunt, that could lead them to selecting a running back in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Pete Smith

Connor Orr Ranks Browns 19th Best Quarterback Situation

SI's Connor Orr rated the quarterback situations in the NFL and the Cleveland Browns were rated conservatively to say the least.

Pete Smith

Browns GM Andrew Berry Conference Call Answering Questions About NFL Draft

Friday, Andrew Berry had a conference call that falls between free agency and the start of the NFL Draft. He answered questions about both and this focuses on his answers regarding the NFL Draft. There is another focused on free agency.

Pete Smith

Browns GM Andrew Berry Answering Questions About Free Agency And Some Of His Philosophies

Friday, Andrew Berry had a conference call that falls between free agency and the start of the NFL Draft. He answered questions about both and this focuses on his answers regarding the free agency and general football philosophy. There is another focused on the NFL Draft.

Pete Smith

Major Moves By Cleveland Browns Focused On 2020 Ignore Current Reality

COVID-19 has already made an impact on the 2020 NFL season and teams like the Cleveland Browns are at a disadvantage as a result. Major signings or trades focused on impacting this upcoming season ignore reality, would be a huge mistake.

Pete Smith