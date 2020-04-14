The Cleveland Browns can be reasonably satisfied with their edge rotation for the 2020 season. Myles Garrett is as good as anyone in the league and while Olivier Vernon's situation is still potentially malleable, he's a good option across from him. Adrian Clayborn is an excellent rotational player behind them. Whether the Browns add a fourth through the draft will likely be viewed through the lens of value.

If the Browns have a player they really like that could add another option to their rotation on the defensive line off the edge, they likely won't hesitate. It's just no longer a need that must be addressed.

After 2020 is a little more up in the air and the team will be on the lookout for the longterm answer across from Garrett. Vernon will likely leave in free agency and Clayborn is under contract for another year, but he's not an ideal starting option. If the Browns pick someone this year, they will have the opportunity to prove they can be a starter across from Garrett, but it wouldn't be disappointing if they were never more than a good rotational piece.

The defense Joe Woods is installing also allows some flexibility in the type of edge defender the Browns might target. With Vernon and Clayborn, they are likely to exclusively play with their hand on the ground. Woods has coached players and orchestrated defenses with a LEO or stand up edge rusher. The Denver Broncos and Von Miller are a notable example.

If the Browns have someone they love, but is more equipped to play from a two-point stance, the Browns aren't likely to be scared off, simply embracing what they do and planning their defense around them.