BrownsDigest
Top Stories
Game Day
Featured Content
Division Opponents

5 Outside Linebackers For The Cleveland Browns In The 2020 NFL Draft

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns have taken a new approach to the linebacker position under this new regime, needing it to operate on a budget. Using premium dollars and draft picks on positions like defensive linemen that impact the quarterback and defensive backs that excel in coverage, they are looking for linebackers that can perform prescribed tasks well, limiting their responsibility, which would hopefully allow them to excel.

The inside linebackers appear to be largely focused on being sub package players that excel in run defense while the outside linebackers would be asked to contribute on three downs. That could be specializing in coverage, range or being able to attack the quarterback.

In nickel and dime situations, the weak side linebacker may be asked to move to the middle while having more corners and safeties on the field to maximize their ability to defend the pass.

This does not mean the Browns don't want their outside linebackers to be able to play against the run, but particularly the defensive line will be asked to dominate up front so that the outside linebackers can largely run and chase unblocked to rack up tackles. They could end up looking much better than they actually are.

The Browns are likely to look to address this position no earlier than round three in the NFL Draft at least this year. In the future, if they see the position as a finishing piece to their defense, it could be more highly prioritized, since it is a three-down position.

Comments

Featured Content

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Growing Buzz Cleveland Browns Intend To Trade Down, Select Offensive Tackle Ezra Cleveland

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network and Dane Brugler of The Athletic are reporting that the Cleveland Browns are believed to be planning to trade down in the 2020 NFL Draft to then select offensive tackle Ezra Cleveland out of Boise State.

Pete Smith

by

Arbitragio

Caesars Sportsbook Sets Cleveland Browns Win Total At 8.5

Caesars Sportsbook released their projected win totals for NFL teams in 2020. They have projected the Browns to win 8.5 games.

Pete Smith

Closing the Book on the Negative History with the Previous Browns Uniforms

The Cleveland Browns revealed their new uniforms and can finally detach themselves to the negativity and losing ways of the previous uniforms.

Shawn Stevenson

Cleveland Browns Unveil Highly Anticipated Uniforms

After years of waiting and weeks of teasing, the Cleveland Browns have unveiled their highly anticipated uniforms for the 2020 season and beyond.

Pete Smith

by

Arbitragio

Cleveland Browns Chief Strategy Officer Paul DePodesta: More Picks Is Better

With the NFL Draft a week away, Cleveland Browns Chief Strategy Officer was on a conference call answering questions both about the NFL Draft as well as free agency.

Pete Smith

Nick Chubb Appears To Be a Fan Of The New Jerseys

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb took to his instagram account to weigh in with his feelings on the team's new jerseys that were unveiled on Wednesday.

Pete Smith

Odell Beckham Isn't On The Trading Block

Despite multiple reports and rumors that the Cleveland Browns are in discussions that involve trading wide receiver Odell Beckham, he's not on the trading block and the rumors about it have no merit.

Pete Smith

5 Inside Linebackers For The Browns In The 2020 NFL Draft

The Cleveland Browns approach to linebacker will be interesting to watch, because it has been de-emphasized in their defense. As a result, they could look to target very specific players that function in specialized roles.

Pete Smith

5 Wide Receivers For The Browns In the 2020 NFL Draft

The Cleveland Browns are a wild card when it comes to the 2020 NFL Draft at wide receiver. They could certainly use one, but it's wide open in terms of the type they'd like. Nevertheless, there are five potential fits for the Browns in this year's class.

Pete Smith

by

Footballfan55

Browns Building With Eye Toward Super Bowl Run in 2021 or 2022

Between the way the Cleveland Browns have almost completely built their offense and the cap space they can rollover to 2021, the team would only theoretically have to build a defense to make a run for the Super Bowl.

Pete Smith

by

Dopeitsparish