5 Outside Linebackers For The Cleveland Browns In The 2020 NFL Draft

The Cleveland Browns have taken a new approach to the linebacker position under this new regime, needing it to operate on a budget. Using premium dollars and draft picks on positions like defensive linemen that impact the quarterback and defensive backs that excel in coverage, they are looking for linebackers that can perform prescribed tasks well, limiting their responsibility, which would hopefully allow them to excel.

The inside linebackers appear to be largely focused on being sub package players that excel in run defense while the outside linebackers would be asked to contribute on three downs. That could be specializing in coverage, range or being able to attack the quarterback.

In nickel and dime situations, the weak side linebacker may be asked to move to the middle while having more corners and safeties on the field to maximize their ability to defend the pass.

This does not mean the Browns don't want their outside linebackers to be able to play against the run, but particularly the defensive line will be asked to dominate up front so that the outside linebackers can largely run and chase unblocked to rack up tackles. They could end up looking much better than they actually are.

The Browns are likely to look to address this position no earlier than round three in the NFL Draft at least this year. In the future, if they see the position as a finishing piece to their defense, it could be more highly prioritized, since it is a three-down position.