5 Slot Corners For The Cleveland Browns In The 2020 NFL Draft

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns have a pretty good setup at the corner position for the 2020 season, but half of them are scheduled to be free agents afterward. Denzel Ward and Greedy Williams are on board for the foreseeable future while Kevin Johnson only signed a one-year deal and Terrance Mitchell is entering the final season of his contract. A team can't have too many corners, but the Browns might look to address slot corner that could provide at least depth now, but help them for 2021 and beyond.

Ward in particular can play anywhere but it doesn't seem like the Browns want to move inside, save for perhaps a critical matchup taking him there. Williams is a boundary corner only, so assuming he can develop and lock down one of those spots, they need that third guy to work the slot. And it may not be a full time job if they find a safety or outside linebacker they like for that job against bigger teams. There are just going to be times when they want a corner there to be able to run with certain receivers.

Johnson is getting paid $3.5 million this season, which with bonuses could be up to $6 million. If he earns all $6 million, he likely had a great season and perhaps he took the starting spot opposite Ward. They might look to re-sign him in that scenario, but he'd be  playing on the boundary more than the slot. Mitchell is a fine fourth corner, who had his moments, but it doesn't seem like the Browns plan to keep him after this year, if for no other reason, cost.

If the Browns are looking at slot corners, they are likely specifically looking for a player that can excel in man coverage. Anything else and they can put a safety there, get the benefit of the added size. But for teams that want to go small and try to spread the Browns out, they will likely want someone who can stick on a man and follow them wherever they go.

