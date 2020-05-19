Ranking AFC North Defensive Lines

BrownsDigest
There are a number of positions where it's pretty straight forward as to which team in the AFC North is the best, which is the worst or which is running out a rookie that has yet to prove anything. One position group that's really difficult to hash out for this division is the defensive line, because all four teams boast impressive defensive fronts which set the tone for that side of the ball.

The worst AFC North defensive line is still offers impressive talent and every team has at least one elite player as well as pretty good depth, so the team can constantly switch up their looks and still put out a talented front. 

There's an argument to be made for all four teams as well and because of that, not only was this considered through the lens of which team has the best overall group, but also which team could put out the best single front four. In essence, the game is on the line, which group is on the field.

The results were somewhat unexpected. It seemed like the Baltimore Ravens would rate far better than they actually do because of the sheer number of capable players they have. Adding Calais Campbell seemed like the final piece to that puzzle. He's a massive edition and has the potential to transform what was a somewhat one-dimensional group built to control the line of scrimmage into a group more capable of consistently impacting the quarterback. Matthew Judon is an impressive player, but every other team in the division has someone better coming off the edge than Judon.

The problem for the Ravens, seemingly, is while they have about ten players that could warrant playing time, they can't all be on the field at the same time and when forced to pick four, it's not as impressive.

The other surprise was the Cincinnati Bengals. Geno Atkins and Carlos Dunlap are a given, but the Bengals have quietly put together a nice group around them and the addition of D.J. Reader is a big move. They are not to be taken lightly.

And while the loss of Javon Hargrave is a big deal for the Pittsburgh Steelers, they continue to be able to put out the best front four in the division, arguably the entire league. If the Steelers can get 16 games from Cameron Heyward, Stephon Tuitt and T.J. Watt, they can be a contender. They are just that good and that important. Whether someone thinks Bud Dupree is very good or a product of the others, the other three are there and he's been effective enough to take advantage of the opportunities.

And while it's likely to be met with some skepticism, the Cleveland Browns are really good up front. They have to stay healthy, on the field and live up to expectations, but they went from a top heavy group with no depth last year to having a group that can go six and perhaps seven or eight deep.

Myles Garrett is defensive player of the year level great. Olivier Vernon is maligned for getting hurt, but he's still a terrific player across from him. In addition to the disappointment of Garrett's suspension and Vernon's injury last year was the fact Sheldon Richardson improved dramatically afterward. They need them all to be good at the same time, but should that happen, it's a difficult group to stop.

Adrian Clayborn is an excellent third edge rusher and gives them options in terms of they want to attack the quarterback. It's easy to put Clayborn on the field with Garrett, Vernon and Richardson to put pressure on pass protections. Andrew Billings is a role playing run stopper, but he excels there. Larry Ogunjobi had a brutal season last year, but the addition of Billings should enable him to getting back to where he has excelled in the past, when he was rotating with Danny Shelton.

The bottom line with the AFC North is everyone is good along the defensive line. The difference the top and bottom is minimal. The individual matchups will be fascinating and it will be interesting to see how it shakes out this season.

