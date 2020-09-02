Cleveland Browns 53-Man Roster Projection: 10 OL, 7 Corners And a Few Veterans Get Traded

The Cleveland Browns are closing in on cut down day when they will have to reduce the roster to 53. After largely watching camp through what amounts to be a key hole for training camp, what could possibly go wrong?

QB: Baker Mayfield, Case Keenum

There's no need to carry three quarterbacks and every reason to believe that Garret Gilbert could end up on their practice squad. If he doesn't, Kevin Davidson will. The bottom line is if the Browns are ever in a position where these guys have to matter, the Browns are in a bad way.

Keep in mind, with the rules passed this year, the Browns will be able to call up two practice squad players to the active roster for games. The emergency third string quarterback is a logical choice for one of them.

RB: Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt, D'Ernest Johnson

It just seems like D'Ernest Johnson has gotten better this year while Dontrell Hilliard has largely stayed the same. Johnson also offers special teams help.

FB: Andy Janovich

He's really, really good.

WR: Odell Beckham, Jarvis Landry, Rashard Higgins, Donovan Peoples-Jones, KhaDarel Hodge

The Browns may not want to keep six receivers since they are more reliant on tight ends. If they don't, Ratley may get released in favor of Hodge, who is a special teams asset. It's possible that Ratley could end up on the practice squad this year. The Browns could theoretically trade one to a receiver needy team like the New York Jets as well.

TE: Austin Hooper, David Njoku, Harrison Bryant, Stephen Carlson

The Browns need to carry four tight ends in this offense. Stephen Carlson has been the fourth best one in camp even if Pharaoh Brown is likely a better blocker and fit inline. It's possible the Browns could look outside the organization to get someone that fits more of the profile of a true Y.

OT: Jedrick Wills, Jack Conklin, Chris Hubbard, Alex Taylor

It just doesn't seem realistic to believe the Browns can get Alex Taylor to the practice squad. He's already improved immensely and Kendall Lamm is not going to be back in 2021. There should be a market for Lamm in trade as well. He's got experience at both left and right tackle and has game experience, which has value, especially as teams deal with injuries.

OG: Joel Bitonio, Wyatt Teller, Willie Wright

Opt outs have hurt the Browns at guard this year. Willie Wright has gotten better and offers someone who can snap if they need a center in an emergency.

C: J.C. Tretter, Nick Harris, Evan Brown

Tretter's status is still a question mark. Evan Brown has played exclusively as the second team center in his absence, but he has played guard and the Browns view him as an option at both.

DE: Myles Garrett, Olivier Vernon, Adrian Clayborn, Porter Gustin

It's possible the Browns would keep a fifth end to ensure they maintain their rotation. The problem is that fifth end would be Chad Thomas, who has been better, but that's not saying much. Sheldon Richardson can play end too if needed.

DT: Sheldon Richardson, Larry Ogunjobi, Jordan Elliott, Eli Ankou

The Browns might want to keep a fifth defensive tackle, but they don't really have one. Eli Ankou appears to be the run clogging nose they want to roll with, but keeping Daniel Ekuale would be a third nose, so unless they love Ricky Walker, who hasn't really repped since signing with the team, they would need to find outside help.

LB: B.J. Goodson, Jacob Phillips, Sione Takitaki, Malcolm Smith, Tae Davis, Mack Wilson

The Browns don't need to carry a ton of linebackers, so the guys they keep need to be able to contribute on special teams. Smith and Davis might be redundant, but Davis has been a stand out on special teams.

Depending on how the Browns evaluate Wilson's recovery, it's possible they could place him on injured reserve with a designation to return. For one thing, he wasn't a lock to start, so it doesn't appear to be a rush to get him because he needs to be on the field. And if they think it's closer to a week four return, there may be someone that they want to keep and can wait for Wilson to come back later in the year, when he's fully recovered.

CB: Denzel Ward, Greedy Williams, Kevin Johnson, M.J. Stewart, Donovan Olumba, A.J. Green, Tavierre Thomas

Seven corners is a lot, but M.J. Stewart is big enough to play the slot like a safety, which helps. Tavierre Thomas thrives on special teams, which always makes him difficult to release. Both Donovan Olumba and A.J. Green seem like players they don't want to lose.

Terrance Mitchell has been great in camp, but he's the oldest corner on the roster and won't be back in 2021. The Browns could certainly keep him and be happy with him, but he stands out as someone they could trade with multiple teams looking for defensive back that can step in and help right now.

FS: Sheldrick Redwine, Andrew Sendejo

The Browns must be on the lookout for another free safety that can be a backup to Redwine. The loss of Grant Delpit killed their depth and while Sendejo can play free if needed, they also want to be able to use him on the field with Redwine.

SS: Karl Joseph, Jovante Moffatt

None of the strong safeties other than Joseph have really stood out from the rest. Moffatt has flashed at times and he's young, but this could be a spot where the Browns claim someone off of waivers or make a trade to fill the spot behind Joseph.

K: Austin Seibert

P: Jamie Gillan

LS: Charley Hughlett