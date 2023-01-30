In ranking the best decisions the Cleveland Browns made for the 2022 season, deciding to negotiate a contract extension with tight end David Njoku rather than applying the franchise tag has proven to be one of the best.

One of the smartest moves Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry has made since taking the job has been believing in David Njoku's talent as well as the person. That carried over into the decision to extend Njoku ahead of this season, which proved to be one of the best moves the organization made this season.

An overwhelming number of critics believed the Browns should apply the franchise tag to the talented tight end, unsure if he could deliver after multiple years of inconsistency. The franchise tag would've cost the Browns $10.91 million in 2022.

Instead, Berry signed Njoku to a four-year, $54.75 million contract. Even better, the first two years of the deal only paid out $3.329 million and $8.893 million, a total of $12.22 million, just $1.312 million more than the franchise tag for one season.

If that wasn't enough, the Browns saved $7.581 million the first year contrasted against the franchise tag number, money that's being rolled over into 2023.

As good as that all looks, it's all contingent on Njoku being able to deliver on the football field.

Among tight ends, Njoku ranked eighth in receiving yards. His 628 yards were 11 short of his career mark, achieving it in fewer games. However, he converted 36 first downs in 2022 compared to 27 in 2018.

Njoku has had better run blocking years, but he was great in pass protection. As a result, he did more to contribute for the Browns this year than any in his career.

He also delivered in clutch situations, including a number of fourth down situations. None was more important than against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. When Njoku climbed the ladder to catch the game-tying touchdown pass, wrangling the ball to his body with his one hand, it enabled the Browns to force overtime where they would go on to secure the victory.

Had Njoku played the 2022 season under the franchise tag, the Browns would have a difficult decision to make heading into 2023. His earning power would be higher as he would be arguably the top free agent tight end. The Browns could once again use the franchise tag to negotiate a contract extension.

At this point, that tag value is projected to be $11.356 million for tight ends, $2.463 million more than the second year of Njoku's current contract. If they were to work out an extension, it would undoubtedly cost more than the $54.75 million he received in addition to the $10.91 million he was already paid. Meanwhile, the Browns would have less money in which to operate. They might still retain Njoku but have less ability to address the rest of the roster.

Seemingly, Njoku is set up to perform even better in 2023 with the quarterback position more settled in addition to possessing more talent. Regardless, this move has proven to be prescient. Njoku was great this past season and the Browns maximize their flexibility as it pertains to the salary cap.

Perhaps this move should rank higher, but it was clear Njoku was going to receive a lucrative contract whether it was with the Browns or somewhere else. The tight end position is one that holds value to head coach Kevin Stefanski, so allowing Njoku to walk would've forced them to find someone else who could contribute immediately. The team had already made the decision to release Austin Hooper.

Berry chose to believe in Njoku, something he has done multiple times dating back to 2017 when he had a hand in drafting the talented tight end out of the University of Miami(FL). After replacing John Dorsey as general manager, Berry helped to reset the relationship between Njoku and the team. Even when Berry signed Hooper, he was able to help Njoku understand the financial security he sought was still a possibility in Cleveland. That ended Njoku's desire to be traded elsewhere and has led to the lucrative contract he has since signed.

It was a smart move to extend David Njoku, but the Cleveland Browns made a handful of better ones in 2022, which is why it ranks fifth.