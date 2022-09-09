Browns Digest Week 1 Staff Picks

Browns Digest introduce staff picks this year, seeing which of us is the best at picking games in the NFL.

This year with the help of Tallysight, Browns Digest is going to have a little competition picking games. In addition to simply picking winners and losers, there is also a survivor pool.

Brandon Little, Abby Mueller and myself all started off on the right foot this week picking the Buffalo Bills to beat the Los Angeles Rams in the opener. The Rams, with the help of some turnovers, hung in the first half, but the Bills took total control of the game in the second half, going on to win 31-10.

There's a good amount of agreement heading into the season including with the Cleveland Browns topping the Carolina Panthers this week on the road, The Panthers are favored slightly because of the home field advantage and they have a better quarterback in this matchup. However, it's a tall order for Ikem Ekwonu to start his career against Myles Garrett, which could very well be the difference in the contest.

Abby and Brandon are going with the Baltimore Ravens as their lock of the week in survivor. They face off against the New York Jets led by Joe Flacco in place of the injured Zach Wilson. Meanwhile, I opted to go with the Philadelphia Eagles to beat the Detroit Lions.

The Lions appear to have a pretty good defense, but the Eagles have one of the most talented rosters in the league. If Jalen Hurts takes a step forward this year, they could end up being in the mix for the NFC title. The question is whether the Eagles can come out firing.